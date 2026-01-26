Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GivTrade, an international multi-asset brokerage providing access to global markets via CFDs, has launched a regional brand campaign in collaboration with LaLiga, activating placements across the league’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) broadcast feed. The campaign spans high-profile fixtures, including matches featuring Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, reaching audiences across the region.

The initiative forms part of GivTrade’s broader brand positioning strategy across key GCC markets, with a particular focus on the UAE. By leveraging LaLiga’s strong regional viewership and global standing, the campaign places GivTrade alongside internationally recognised sporting institutions, supporting long-term brand growth.

“Collaborating with LaLiga allows us to engage with a broad regional audience through one of the world’s most established sporting platforms,” said Hassan Fawaz, Chairman & Founder of GivTrade. “Matchday is where attention, emotion, and real-time decision-making collide and this collaboration allows us to show up in those moments in a game with which we share the same level of energy.”

The collaboration follows GivTrade’s recent regulatory milestone in the UAE and reflects a measured approach to building visibility across the region. By focusing on marquee fixtures with significant audience reach, the campaign aligns the GivTrade brand with a football league that commands sustained engagement across the MENA region and beyond.

The activation underscores GivTrade’s disciplined approach to regional expansion and brand building, reinforcing its presence across priority markets while aligning the firm with established, globally recognised platforms. The initiative supports GivTrade’s long-term visibility and credibility objectives in the Middle East, a region that remains central to its growth strategy.

About GivTrade

GivTrade is a professional, transparent international broker that provides access to global financial markets. Through the MetaTrader 5 platform, GivTrade enables access to forex, precious metals, energies, indices, commodities and stocks via CFDs, and is backed by a team of finance leaders with around a decade of industry experience. The firm focuses on cost‑effective financial solutions, trading innovation and long‑term client relationships, supported by 24/5 customer service, market news, reports and educational content.

For more information, visit https://www.givtrade.com/

Media ContactYour Mi

nd Media

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.yourmindmedia.com