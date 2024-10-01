Dubai, UAE: From October 14 to 18, Huawei will participate in the GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest technology exhibitions, as a Diamond Sponsor. Huawei will showcase a variety of innovative products and solutions at the exhibition, with the theme "Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence". Huawei will come together with industry customers, partners, thought leaders, and technical experts from around the world to discuss important initiatives for the digital and intelligent transformation of industries.

At the exhibition, Huawei will unveil and showcase a range of flagship products and solutions for the global enterprise market. Huawei will also showcase its reference architecture for intelligent transformation and innovative practices in digital and intelligent transformation across various industries worldwide. In addition, Huawei will host the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit, along with dozens of forums, hundreds of talks, and numerous speeches to facilitate idea exchange with thought leaders, industry professionals, technical experts, and partners from around the world to discuss a wide range of topics related to the pan-enterprise market, industry intelligence trends, and practices.

Leo Chen, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, stated, “The intelligent world is fast approaching. The widespread use of digital and intelligent technology is revolutionizing our lifestyles, business productivity, and city operations. As a leading global ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei works with partners to help customers in various regions and industries worldwide, to lay a solid foundation for the intelligent era. At GITEX Global 2024, we will showcase innovative practices of digital and intelligent transformation and engage in discussions with global customers, partners, and industry leaders to explore the potential of intelligence in driving industries, ecosystems, and beyond. We look forward to seeing you in Dubai, the city of innovation.”

Huawei will attend the GITEX Global 2024

Showcasing innovative practices of digital and intelligent transformation

Covering over 1400 square meters, the Huawei booth in GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will fully showcase the deep integration of intelligent technology with various industries based on our reference architecture for intelligent transformation. Visitors can experience Huawei's innovative, global, and open collaboration atmosphere firsthand.

At the "Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence" exhibition area, Huawei will display practices in industries like public utility, finance, transportation, electric power, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, ISP & OTT, education, healthcare, etc. Also on display will be scenario-based solutions for the commercial market and HUAWEI eKit for small- and medium-sized enterprises and partners. Visitors can learn about Huawei's path to accelerate industries into the intelligent era.

At the "Innovative Digital and Intelligent Infrastructure" exhibition area, Huawei will showcase its main products and portfolios for data communication, all-optical networks, data storage, smart campus, data center, and Huawei Cloud, which are designed to meet the needs of customers at different stages of digital and intelligent transformation. Huawei’s goal is to create a leading digital and intelligent infrastructure by bringing together partners and developers through an open ecosystem.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18. Huawei's booths are located in B10 and B20 of Hall 22. You are warmly welcome to visit Huawei booths at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 and join us on our journey to accelerate industrial digitalization and intelligence. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/branding/gitex.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

