Company will demonstrate secure, simplified and automated AI-native cloud network solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it will be demonstrating how its secure, automated and easy-to-use solutions make the network more insightful and unlock purposeful AI potential at GITEX Global 2024, taking place from 14 – 18 October. Extreme will be at booth C10 in Hall 20 in the Dubai World Trade Center.

Attendees will experience:

The company’s technological preview of its new Generative AI Solution, Extreme AI Expert , which is designed to go beyond public product and network optimization knowledge to deliver the best insights. It will securely and effectively combine public data with customers’ private data to create proactive recommendations that make it easy for customers to accelerate the discovery of information and solve problems across their networking environment. The tool aims to lead to substantial optimizations and cost savings in the design, deployment and management of enterprise networking and security.

Extreme Fabric: the most widely deployed, end-to-end, automated, secure network fabric. Visitors will gain a unique perspective on how customers use Extreme Fabric to optimize network performance and business operations with intuitive, simple network management combined with full visibility and control.

the most widely deployed, end-to-end, automated, secure network fabric. Visitors will gain a unique perspective on how customers use Extreme Fabric to optimize network performance and business operations with intuitive, simple network management combined with full visibility and control. Extreme Wi-Fi: which delivers uninterrupted, high-performance connectivity. Extreme will also showcase its work with Liverpool FC, which is using Extreme’s Wi-Fi solutions to transform fan experiences at Anfield Stadium. LFC’s newly deployed Wi-Fi network supports new digital experiences like mobile ticket scanning, cashless payments and mobile concessions, supporting the high-density outdoor environment, especially during peak periods.

The company will also highlight work being done with global and regional customers including Dubai World Trade Center - the venue for GITEX Global 2024 - and Amman Stock Exchange.

Extreme will be also joined by leading system integrators from across the region who are co-exhibiting at the stand.

Executive and Industry Perspectives

Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director – META at Extreme Networks

““As we redefine the future of enterprises through technology, GITEX Global serves as a launchpad for us to showcase the new products, services and innovations. Extreme Networks is exploring to promote intelligent networks and purposeful AI deployment. Here in Dubai, a hub for technological innovation and adoption, Extreme Networks is excited to showcase our role in driving a future built on secure networks and driven by insightful AI as we interact with our customers and partners at this incredible forum.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.