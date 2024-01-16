Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region, has announced today the launch of a game-changing online capability aimed at simplifying and streamlining motor insurance purchases for micro-SMEs in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This digital initiative is designed to revolutionize the way micro-SMEs purchase motor insurance for small fleets of up to five vehicles, offering efficiency, customization, and accessibility like never before.

This unique capability addresses a critical gap in the market – the need for a swift, efficient, and customizable insurance purchasing process for commercial vehicles. By introducing this digital initiative, GIG Gulf is catering to the evolving needs of micro-SMEs, offering an unprecedented 2-minute quote and a 3-minute purchase process.

Commenting on the launch, Ricardo Arroyo, Chief Commercial Property & Casualty Officer at GIG Gulf, said: “At GIG Gulf, we are continually striving to be at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric solutions. This new online capability is a testament to our commitment to simplifying and enhancing the insurance purchasing experience. We understand the unique challenges faced by micro-SMEs, and our platform is tailored to meet their specific needs, ensuring efficiency, customization, and accessibility in the insurance landscape. This initiative is not just about providing insurance; it's about offering peace of mind and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations without the worry of complex insurance procedures.”

The platform is a game-changer for micro-SMEs, offering real-time premium viewing, customizable plans at the vehicle level, and a streamlined online payment system. Additionally, it includes the convenience of online/automatic vehicle registration with the traffic department, which aims to make the process seamless and easy for customers. Customers can now tailor their motor insurance according to their specific needs, choosing from a range of optional covers, thereby ensuring that they get the most suitable and cost-effective insurance for their small fleets.

This digital initiative is aligned with GIG Gulf's ongoing efforts to support the digital economy in the GCC region. By leveraging technology, GIG Gulf is not only enhancing the customer experience but also contributing significantly to the digital transformation of the insurance sector. The platform is now live and accessible to micro-SMEs in the specified regions.

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer in the Middle East and North Africa, with presence in 13 markets including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.4 billion as of 31 December 2022.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a one stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners, and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning the 2022 Health Insurer of the Year award, by MENA IR for the second year in a row, and winning two awards at the Global Economics Awards 2022 under the Best Non-Life Insurance Company and Most Customer Centric Insurance Company categories.

