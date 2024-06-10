Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of MyWellness Week, its annual flagship event focusing on the wellbeing of its health policy members.

The 2024 MyWellness Week, an online event held from 27-30 May, aimed to inspire and educate participants on holistic wellbeing. For the first time, it extended beyond GIG Gulf members to include participants from Jordan, Kuwait, and KSA within the GIG Group network. Aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, this year's event focused on promoting preventative healthcare solutions through our Health on Track initiative.

“At GIG, healthcare insurance is far more than simply taking care of medical claims,” says Noor Saleh Abu Naaj, Regional Wellbeing & Engagement Strategy Manager at GIG Gulf. “Our Health on Track initiative aims to partner with our customers to improve their physical and mental wellbeing holistically, and our annual MyWellness Week – created to inspire our members to make positive changes to their lives - is a key element of the initiative.”

The core focus for this year’s event was preventative care, with content centred around a wide range of topics to promote wellbeing. For the event, GIG’s dedicated teams worked to curate a line-up of activities, workshops and discussions designed to enrich its members’ lives and offer motivation on their wellness journeys.

The agenda addressed critical wellness issues prevalent in the Middle East. Discussions ranged from the impacts of sleep and financial stress on overall wellbeing to the importance of self-love, managing relationships, and pursuing personal passion and purpose. The carefully designed activities and workshops ensured that attendees left with practical tools to implement in their daily lives and have a positive impact on their wellbeing.

“We are proud to continue MyWellness Week for the fourth year, an event dedicated to empowering our members in nurturing their wellbeing. We trust that the valuable tools and resources we provide throughout the week will further enhance our members experience and journey.,” Says Haytham El Halabi, Regional Head-Client Benefits, Network Management & Regulatory Affairs at GIG Gulf

Featuring 12 amazing expert speakers from around the world, the event attracted over 5,000 visits to the platform throughout the week. The engagement rate reached an impressive 90.70% with an overall rating of 92.20%, 66% of members who registered attended the event.

-Ends-

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a 1-stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs, and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

GIG Gulf is proudly a part of Fairfax Financial Holdings, which holds a significant share in the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG). Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Fairfax is one of the top 20 global insurance and reinsurance groups, with subsidiaries in over 40 countries and gross written premiums of approximately $30 billion. Recently, S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings on Fairfax's core re/insurance operating subsidiaries to 'A+' from 'A', reflecting the company's strong financial stability and outlook.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 12 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning, The Health Insurer of the Year award by MENAIR 2023 Award, The Middle East Leadership Award, Rated A at the AM Best Awards, and received the ISO 2700 Certificate.

For more information, visit www.gig-gulf.com and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/gig_gulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giggulf

https://www.facebook.com/giggulf/

https://www.instagram.com/giggulf/

ABOUT HEALTH ON TRACK

GIG Gulf's Health on Track is revolutionizing employee wellness in the region by offering an all-encompassing toolkit for disease prevention and management. Through its ground-breaking 4-pillar structure, the program integrates Preventative Care to educate and empower members, One-Click Care providing 24/7 access to GPs and psychologists, Sustainable Care for chronic condition management, and Comprehensive Care to support those with critical illness. From annual wellness summits to access to healthcare professionals through the click of a button, Health on Track empowers members with knowledge and tools for healthier choices. The result? Enhanced wellbeing, reduced healthcare costs, and greater productivity. Chart your path from wellness to wellbeing with Health on Track. #GIGHealthOnTrack

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GIG:

Manon Gaillard

Regional Communication Manager

Manon.gaillard@gig-gulf.com

WEBER SHANDWICK:

Karan Narsinghani

Account Director

KNarsinghani@webershandwick.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and GIG GULF’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. GIG GULF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.