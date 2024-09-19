Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region has set a new Guinness World Records title for the most people holding a sign online simultaneously. This achievement brought together employees from GIG Gulf’s regional offices, reinforcing the company’s commitment to teamwork and celebrating its journey over the past four years since the Gulf Insurance Group's acquisition of AXA Gulf and the subsequent rebranding to GIG Gulf.

The event, held via a virtual call, saw 202 employees proudly holding signs that read “I Love GIG” — a nod to GIG Gulf’s latest brand campaign. The record-breaking moment underscores GIG Gulf’s belief in unity and collaboration, showcasing how the company continues to shape the insurance industry by fostering a sense of belonging and pride among its employees.

Caroline Bertrand, Chief HR and Marketing Officer at GIG Gulf, commented: “This world record is a reflection of our incredible team spirit and shared passion for GIG Gulf. It’s more than just a milestone; it’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together as a family since rebranding to GIG Gulf. Breaking this record highlights our unwavering commitment to working as one to achieve extraordinary things — for our employees, customers, and the wider community.”

The achievement ties into the company’s broader goal of delivering outstanding employee experience that will translate into a best-in-class customer experience. GIG Gulf, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company head quartered in Toronto, continues its mission to lead the insurance industry in the UAE and the region.

To find out more about GIG Gulf's recent achievements and upcoming initiatives, visit https://www.giggulf.ae/en/

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$3.8 billion as of 31 December 2023.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a 1-stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs, and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

GIG Gulf is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 12 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning, The Health Insurer of the Year award by MENAIR 2023 Award, The Middle East Leadership Awards and received the ISO 2700 Certificate.

For more information, visit www.giggulf.ae and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/giggulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giggulf

https://www.facebook.com/giggulf/

https://www.instagram.com/giggulf/

