Manama: Gulf Institute of Culinary Arts (GICA), the first and only institute specialized in the field of Culinary Arts in Bahrain, announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with Business and Hotel Management Schools (BHMS) in Switzerland to provide the opportunity for graduates of GICA, Bahrain to continue their education in BHMS, Switzerland and obtain a Higher Diploma or Bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts.

The memorandum of cooperation agreement was signed between the two parties at The Domain Hotel & Spa in the Diplomatic Area, in the presence of Ms. Fawzeya AlKhaja, the Chairwoman of GICA, Chef Manal Al Fayez, General Manager of Gulf Institute of Culinary Arts, Mr. Magdy Attalla - Regional Director of Business and Hotel Management School and a number of board members and guests.

On this occasion, the Chairwoman of the GICA, Ms. Fawzeya AlKhaja, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with a reputable school, which supports the training courses offered at the institute, that are designed to offer students the opportunity to enhance their culinary abilities and acquire higher education to excel in their educational path, turning a passion for cooking into a career”.

Mr. Magdy Attalla - Regional Director of BHMS stressed that the field of culinary arts is an important and growing field, and that through this cooperation, the school aspires to facilitate the initial requirements for admission to the accredited programs offered, and that the certificates provided aim to graduate specialized and professional students and contribute to develop their skills in learning european and international recipes of all kinds and qualify them to invent new dishes and recipes.

Attalla added: “The third and final year, leading to a Bachelor in Culinary Arts, builds on students’ existing culinary competencies and experience to deepen and hone practical, leadership and business skills. Highlights of this third year program include inter-disciplinary management of food service operations, including customer service, resource planning and management. New product development, molecular gastronomy, technology applications and managing teams in the kitchen labs additionally provide capstone learning in a variety of skill areas, before students progress to their final industry placement and graduate positions."

About Gulf Institute of Culinary Arts:

The institute offers degrees in Commercial Cookery at the third and fourth levels which are globally accredited and regulated by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), through the first modern institute in the Kingdom of Bahrain alongside short vocational courses for professionals and hobbyists. The programs are designed to give students the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and abilities in the culinary industry and to gain a higher education that can accelerate their professional advancement.