GIB announces strong financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, showcasing strong profitability, effective cost management, and successful income diversification. For the three months ending September 30th 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders reached $48.0 million, a 27% increase from $37.9 million in the same period last year. This growth was supported by a strategic expansion in non-interest income, which rose to $57.5 million from $53.9 million, reflecting a 7% increase. Operating expenses were held steady at $112.1 million, with a modest 2% rise, emphasizing a strong focus on cost optimization. Provisions for the quarter amounted to $16.9 million, a decrease from $20.9 million in Q3 2024. With robust performance and a strong dedication to enhancing shareholder returns, the Group reported a consolidated profit of $57.8 million, reflecting a 21% increase from $47.7 million during the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for shareholders rose to $2.40 cents, compared to $1.90 cents per share in the same period last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders increased by 36% to $57.9 million, up from $42.6 million in the previous year.

For the period ended 30th September 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank grew by 11% to $140.2 million compared to $126.4 million in the prior year. Net income for the nine month’s period ended reached $170.4 million, a 11% increase from $154.0 million in the previous period.

Non-interest income for the nine months period ended 30th September 2025 reached $169.7 million compared to $144.2 million, representing an increase of 18%. This growth was primarily driven by foreign exchange income, net trading income, asset recoveries from previously written-off exposures and net fee and commission income. This growth aligns with the execution of Bank's strategy to diversify income sources and enhance cross-sell activities.

The Bank upheld operational efficiency, limiting its growth in operating expenses to $334.1 million, which is a 4% increase, indicating a balanced approach to growth while prioritizing strategic initiatives.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders reached $7.01 cents, compared to $6.32 cents per share in the prior period.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at $147.7 million, up 16% from $127.1 million in the previous year.

Total shareholders' equity, excluding minority interest, rose by 6% to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion in December 2024, including reserves and retained earnings of $623.3 million, which account for 31% of capital.

Total consolidated assets as at 30th September 2025 stood at $44.0 billion, compared to $42.9 billion, reflecting a 2% increase since December 2024. Cash and liquid assets, including short-term placements, reached $16.7 billion, representing 38% of total assets. Investment securities amounting to $10.1 billion were primarily composed of highly rated and liquid debt securities issued by major financial institutions and regional government-related entities.

As of 30th September 2025, customer deposits reached $29 billion compared to $28.2 billion in December 2024. The Bank continued to maintain healthy capitalisation and stable liquidity position with the liquidity coverage ratio of 173.6%, net stable funding ratio of 141.3%, and Basel 3 total capital adequacy ratio of 15.5% are all well above the regulatory requirements.

The financial statements for the third quarter of 2025 were reviewed by the external auditors KPMG -Fakhro and comply with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia, GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in London, New York, Abu Dhabi and Oman in addition to a representative office in Dubai.

GIB is owned by the sovereign wealth funds/governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) being the primary shareholder.