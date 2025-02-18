End-to-end supply chain capabilities strengthen food security and operational resilience

Dubai, UAE: Ghassan Aboud Group, a leading player in the UAE's food sector, announces significant growth across its integrated food retail and distribution operations during Gulfood 2025, the world's largest annual F&B sourcing event.

The Group's premium grocery retail chain, Grandiose, the UAE’s homegrown retail brand, has achieved remarkable year-on-year sales growth of over 45% across its network of over 44 stores in the UAE. Growth has been particularly strong in locally sourced and manufactured products, demonstrating the retailer's commitment to supporting UAE producers. UAE-sourced berries showed 45% growth, while locally manufactured products saw exceptional performance. The chocolate segment, driven by the Dubai chocolate trend, achieved 65% growth, while Ajman-produced burrata recorded 200% growth.

The retailer's private label range has shown outstanding results, with several categories demonstrating significant growth: the nuts category grew by 450%, and G Café private label coffee - carefully sourced from select global regions and roasted and packaged in Dubai - increased by 120%. Other categories demonstrating strong performance include the protein bar segment at 40% growth and the handcrafted, made-to-order Grandiosa Pizza at 140% growth.

This retail success is complemented by strong performance from Olive Country, the Group's B2B distribution arm, which reported over 10% growth in 2024. Operating across multiple food categories, Olive Country has expanded its presence across MENA while strengthening its global sourcing network across five continents.

Olive Country has established itself as a major player in the UAE's meat sector, capturing over 15% market share through its comprehensive sourcing network and distribution capabilities. In 2024, the company expanded its portfolio with over 20 new product ranges in the UAE market, including chilled meat specialty cuts, gourmet pre-packed cuts from Australia, compound chocolate, vegetable oils, fats and derivatives, wheat flour, frozen seafood, frozen vegetables, and both branded organic and regular IC 45 sugar, solidifying its role as a leading food trade enabler in the region.

The Group's success is driven by its integrated supply chain system, which has proven to be a key differentiator in the food sector. Ghassan Aboud Group’s comprehensive model seamlessly connects global sourcing with advanced cold chain management, digital systems, and strategic inventory control across the entire food ecosystem. This end-to-end integration not only optimises operations for partners and consumers but also strengthens food security and builds supply chain resilience, ensuring consistent supply and maintaining quality from source to shelf.

Gallega Global Logistics serves as the critical link in Ghassan Aboud Group's integrated food ecosystem. With facilities strategically located across UAE free zones and mainland locations, the company leverages its extensive experience to provide comprehensive logistics services enabling businesses to optimise costs and improve market agility while ensuring efficient product movement across the supply chain.

“Our vision has always been to transform food trade through innovation and integration," said Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group. "The strong growth figures across our operations validate this approach and demonstrate the increasing market demand for comprehensive food solutions. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on building a more resilient and efficient food ecosystem that contributes to the UAE's food security objectives and creates sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

The Group's digital transformation initiatives, including its B2B platform BuyGro, have played a crucial role in streamlining operations and enhancing market access. The platform connects suppliers directly with retailers and food service operators, enabling 24/7 trade while maintaining product integrity through advanced cold-chain management.

Looking ahead, Ghassan Aboud Group continues to strengthen its position in the UAE's food sector through strategic initiatives including its collaboration with AD Ports Group on the Abu Dhabi Food Hub, a 3.3 square kilometre ecosystem that will further enhance the UAE's position in global food trade.

The Group is showcasing its integrated capabilities at Gulfood 2025, Stand C6-C20, Hall 6, from February 17-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

