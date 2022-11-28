Dubai - UAE: Ghassan Aboud Group has been awarded one of the most coveted awards in the UAE business fraternity - the Gulf Business Company of the Year Award.

Gulf Business Awards commemorates the region’s business community, lauding the individuals and companies positively impacting and influencing the GCC’s economic ecosystem.

During an eventful 2022, the multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group was engaged in several ongoing growth initiatives, expanding its business verticals across a diversified portfolio.

Commenting on the recognition, Ghassan Aboud, Chairman and Founder of Ghassan Aboud Group, said, “It is an honour to receive this esteemed accolade and we would like to thank Gulf Business for acknowledging our work and vision. Ghassan Aboud Group is truly inspired by the dynamic vision set by the leadership of UAE and will continue to support the country’s economic diversification plans.”

Accepting the Award, Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group CEO, Ghassan Aboud Group, said, “This award as the Company of the Year is indeed timely as we forge ahead with our growth plans in a challenging global economic environment. We thank Gulf Business and the esteemed judges for this valuable recognition. We are looking forward to an exciting 2023, with a dynamic, hardworking team full of passion for success.”

In 2022, Ghassan Aboud Group saw bullish expansion across verticals, including an innovative public-private partnership (PPP) with AD Ports Group to launch Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, a 3.30 Sq Km purpose-built food ecosystem that aims to support food security in the UAE and the wider region. The strategic partners are also establishing a similar-sized automotive hub, the Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi at an adjacent location to serve the region and wider global markets.

Ghassan Aboud Group’s homegrown premium retail chain, Grandiose Supermarket is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the UAE with a stated plan to reach 50 outlets by end 2023. In line with the global expansion plans, recently the Ghassan Aboud Group’s Crystalbrook Collection acquired Sydney’s premium property, Rydges Sydney Harbour Hotel.

‘Gulf Business Awards’ is an annual gala, organized by Gulf Business, a part of the multimedia conglomerate, Motivate Media Group. The marquee property confers accolades on businesses that have managed to reimagine the business and social landscape. GB Awards 2022 saw entries from varied verticals including, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, transport and logistics, real estate, and construction.