Abu Dhabi: UAE based conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group was recognised amongst leading retail brands in the Gulf at the recently concluded India - Gulf Business Summit organised by Economic Times in Abu Dhabi.

The Summit was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan - Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence (UAE) and was also attended by senior corporate and government leaders from India and the GCC.

India-Gulf Business Summit 2023 was conceptualized and executed by ET EDGE was to bring together businesses, thought leadership, innovators, and policy-makers under one common global platform to deliberate, discuss and reflect upon the way forward to take this strategic India & Gulf partnership forward and usher into the next era of bilateral trade, technology transfer, skills, knowledge and best practices exchange.

Accepting the award, Ahmad Aboud - Group CFO at Ghassan Aboud Group said, “we are pleased to receive this honour that recognises our efforts to establish a market leading premium retail brand – Grandiose in the UAE market.” He further added, “as a group we are seeking to leverage on the excellent trade relations between India and the UAE within our future business plans”

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Chief Executive Officer managing special projects at the Ghassan Aboud Group was a speaker at the conference, talking about food security, the importance of public-private collaborations in the industry and the Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD project at the panel.

Ghassan Aboud Group is engaged in several key economic sectors including automotive, retail, hospitality, food, healthcare, logistics and eB2B digital platforms. In retail the group operates the premium grocery chain Grandiose that is expanding rapidly across the UAE, offering an unique customer experience in the sector.

The Ghassan Aboud Group has also entered into two key public-private partnerships with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to establish the region’s foremost hubs in the food (Abu Dhabi Food Hub-KEZAD) and automotive (Global Auto Hub) sectors, creating full-fledged ecosystems unmatched in the industry.

