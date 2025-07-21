Dubai, UAE: Accor Shared Services announces the promotion of Ghaith Dalati to the role of General Manager at Novotel Suites and ibis Mall Avenue Dubai, a dual-branded property situated in one of the city’s most active commercial and retail hubs.

Ghaith holds a certification in Revenue Management from Cornell University and is a graduate of Accor’s Global Leadership Program (GLP). His leadership approach is characterised by a strong commitment to clarity, integrity, and people-centric values. These principles have contributed to his teams being consistently recognised among the UAE’s Top 10 “Great Place to Work” in the medium-sized company category.

With more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Ghaith has overseen a wide range of hotel categories across the Middle East, including 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star properties, branded residences, and mixed-use developments. His portfolio includes prominent global brands such as Four Seasons, Hyatt, Rotana, H Hotels, Pullman, Ibis, and Novotel.

He has a well-established record of leading complex projects such as post-pandemic hotel reopenings, large-scale renovations, and strategic brand repositioning initiatives. Under his leadership, properties have consistently delivered strong performance in guest satisfaction, asset value, and operational efficiency. His efforts have also resulted in high LQA scores and multiple sustainability certifications, including Green Globe, Green Key, and LEED. These achievements have been further supported by several Silver awards from Dubai Sustainable Tourism.

In 2023, Ghaith’s team received the Best Practice Award at the Accor General Managers Conference in Riyadh for the 25 Years of Hospitality campaign he led at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre. Selected from over 200 hotels across the Middle East and Africa, the win highlighted his strength in turning strategy into results, combining creative storytelling with measurable commercial impact.

In 2024, he was awarded the Accor Security Leadership Award in recognition of his effective crisis response during a severe flooding incident, which culminated in the timely recovery and reopening of the affected property.

Earlier in his career, Ghaith held regional responsibilities within Talent and Culture, managing human resources functions across multiple countries including Syria, Seychelles, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. During his tenure with MAF Accor Hotels, he played a central role in the development and implementation of Accor Shared Services for HR.

Commenting on his new role, Ghaith stated, "It is a privilege to take on this next chapter with Novotel Suites and ibis Mall Avenue Dubai. These hotels have always had immense potential, and I look forward to working closely with the team to elevate the guest experience, strengthen our commercial performance, and bring to life some very exciting new developments that are already in the pipeline."

This appointment represents a continued strategic focus on operational excellence and growth within Accor’s regional portfolio.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can ‘press pause’ and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

About ibis

Since 1974, ibis has been a trailblazing brand, open and welcoming to all. ibis hotels are beloved by travelers and locals for their contemporary style, vibrant social hubs, rooms that feel like home, lively bars, satisfying dining options, and easy mobile check-in experience. The brand is known for its passion for live music, offering guests playlists curated for every mood and access to exclusive gigs with up-and-coming musicians. No matter where in the world a guest may travel, ibis always feels like the right place to be. With over 1,200 hotels in 65+ countries, ibis is recognized across the globe as the leading brand in economy hospitality. ibis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.