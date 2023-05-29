Manama – GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) today has been announced as a Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, joining the Institute’s list of world-class global partners. FII Institute is a leading nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: “Impact on Humanity.” Its partners include major global and regional banking and financial players in addition to market leaders from across other industries.

The Institute’s aim is to work towards finding real-world solutions to today’s most pressing challenges, and along with its partners, convenes leaders from business, investment, government, NGOs and beyond, to explore the vital economic, political and social trends and challenges of today.

The partnership will see GFH and FII Institute engage in a range of strategic activities aimed at advancing projects and initiatives that help shape a better world across the Institute’s four key focus areas – Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Sustainability, Healthcare, and Education.

Commenting, Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH, said, “We are delighted to be joining the FII Institute as a Strategic Partner. GFH’s mission, our global investments and outlook align perfectly with the Institute’s key focus areas - across which we are already driving transformation and creating value for multiple stakeholders. The platforms, created by the Institute to further dialogue and collaboration, are truly world-class and we look forward to working with the Institute and its network of partners to elevate our contributions as a Group and to collectively help deliver positive outcomes for mankind.”

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, added, “We are welcoming strategic partners from some of the largest and greatest organizations across the globe, which now includes GFH, to join us in vital and urgent conversations to make an Impact on Humanity.”

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Asset Management, Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are focused in the GCC, North Africa and India. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securitas Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and driven by data, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

