Manama: GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or the “Group”) would like to announce that its Board has approved an increase in the proposed cash dividend from 5.5% (which was previously published in local newspapers and markets) to 6.2% on par value (US$0.0164 per share excluding treasury shares), subject to approval by the General Assembly. The Board of Directors also recommended implementing the interim dividend distribution policy on a semi-annual basis starting this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

GFH Financial Group is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$21 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

