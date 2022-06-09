GetTransfer.com - the World’s largest global travel mobility marketplace, and Europe’s leading transfers platform beats a record of low 5% commission rate for drivers. The company just announced an unprecedented low commission for drivers to support worldwide driver communities is expanding its taxi services to Turkey.

(Dubai, UAE June 2022) Finding a taxi to your destination at a suitable price is now a few clicks away. With the established presence in the Turkish taxi market, GetTransfer.com is launching its taxi service to fill the market need in connecting drivers and passengers on the best conditions for both parties. GetTransfer.com will charge only 5% commission of its drivers for rides, which is 8X lower than 39% - efficient median for aggregators.

Pershikov states, “The uncertain economic and social global landscapes are disrupting many industries and markets. To sustain travel and transportation for people around the world, we seek a solution that is beneficial to both parties. We want people to travel at very good prices with very good drivers, without the stress of worrying about car rides, at the same time we want to support drivers and reward them for their time and labor”

Just in time for the high season – the new taxi finding tool will deal with the increase in short-distance transfer demand and tourist influx, keeping the situation in the transportation business stable despite the growing uptake. With the advanced IT-technology, GetTransfer.com offers the best way to link clients and drivers. Based on the minimal input information, the system tailors each offer individually for every client and ensures the best prices.

The accessibility of the service is also highly valued. Getting a taxi with GetTransfer.com is easy and safe, with the system covering the owner check, car characteristics, and ratings. The newly introduced mobile application allows travelers from all over the world to rent even more conveniently from their smartphones.

Collaborating with GetTransfer.com is advantageous for drivers as well. The system provides them a smooth workflow and stable income. GetTransfer.com charges very low commission from drivers - It is a “driver friendly” source of good clients. We collaborate with carriers licensed for taxi and transfer service providers, and the business relations are completely transparent.

Another asset is the helpful GetTransfer.com customer support service, which is available 24/7 to sort out any issues that might arise before, during and after the ride.

“Our approach to work is based on the benefits for both sides of the deal. The client receives unique offers at competitive prices anywhere in the world, and additional discounts from drivers. The drivers minimize the downtime of the car, earning on an ongoing basis”, – said Alexander Pershikov, the founder of GetRentacar.com.

-Ends-

About GetTransfer.com

World’s leading transfer provider, GetTransfer.com provides transfer bookings and chauffeured car rentals at the best prices and currently operates in over 180 countries. Customers can order a transfer through a user-friendly mobile app which is available in over 20 languages. The growing, sustainable business model aims to expand all over the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.