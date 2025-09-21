Deliveries are made in under an hour across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE - Careem, the region’s leading Everything App, is delivering the newly launched iPhone 17 range and Apple Watches to doorsteps in under 60 minutes via its Quik Electronics delivery service.

Starting Friday, September 19, customers can skip long lines and courier delays, and get their hands on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, the latest AirPods, MacBooks, and more through the Careem app.

Careem is the only platform in the UAE currently offering 1-hour delivery for the newly launched iPhone 17, with Careem Plus members enjoying free delivery and priority care.

The full Apple range available on Quik Electronics includes:

Phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro

Wearables: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3

Audio: AirPods Pro 3

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented:

“This is the fastest way to get the new iPhone in the UAE: no queues, no waiting. Whether you're upgrading your phone or gifting a loved one, Quik Electronics delivers the latest tech in under an hour, right from the Careem app. We’re proud to bring this level of convenience to our customers.”

Quik Electronics delivers premium tech products in under 60 minutes, including laptops, phones, gaming gear, and more. All items come with a manufacturer’s warranty and are eligible for free returns within 24 hours, provided the packaging remains intact and unopened.

Careem Plus members enjoy savings across Careem’s other services, including unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, cashback on rides, discounts on home cleaning and laundry services, and more. Careem Plus members save an average of AED 300 per month, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.

To order the new iPhone 17 or Apple Watch, simply open the Careem app and tap on ‘Quik Electronics’ on the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Jasmine AlDameary

jasmine.aldameary@careem.com