ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today launched 'Can't Wait to Winter', a global campaign promising an unforgettable experience with back-to-back events that cater to all interests - combined with the perfect weather.



Whether you're a culture enthusiast, a sports fan, a food connoisseur, an adrenaline seeker, or a music lover, Abu Dhabi has curated a winter line up that will leave you eagerly anticipating the winter season. Get ready to embrace the irresistible 'Can't Wait to Winter' feeling.



'Can't Wait to Winter' features Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region's legendary comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam sharing their packed itineraries bursting with culture, adventure, relaxation, culinary delights and shopping in Abu Dhabi.



Abu Dhabi Calendar's exhilarating schedule brims during the winter season, with the return of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC Showdown Week as well as the Hyperound K-Fest music festival, concerts from pop artist Robbie Williams and singer Arijit Singh and theatrical performances Hamilton and Disney on Ice.



This winter promises excitement for both thrill seekers and families alike, with a variety of adrenaline-filled days to enjoy with desert dune bashing, quad biking, and indoor adventure hubs; CLYMB, Circuit X and Adrenark, Snow Abu Dhabi and the newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.



Those looking for inspiration can immerse themselves in art and culture at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, explore Emirati heritage at Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans or discover the spirit of Abu Dhabi at Qasr Al Watan where knowledge and tradition converge.



Tranquillity and relaxation seekers can unwind at Saadiyat Beach Club or on one of Abu Dhabi's many pristine beaches. Enjoy sunrise kayaking through the mangroves or a bit more serenity with a private retreat to Nurai Island.



For more information about winter in Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/winter.



To know more about upcoming events in Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/events.



About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.



By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.



DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.



For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae



Media Contact - Hayley Fletcher, Hayley.Fletcher@bcw-global.com, +44 (0)7969 841 486