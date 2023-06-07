GABC expands its unique offering with the inauguration of a fourth floor of luxury serviced offices

Expansion provides vital support to DMCC as the district continues to attract new member companies at record pace

GABC’s office solutions, value-added services and business advisory prove critical in growth of the DMCC free zone and enhancing the ease of doing business

GABC awarded DMCC Business Consultant Awards for five consecutive years

Dubai, UAE: The German Arabian Business Center (GABC) – a leading serviced office provider located in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) business district – has unveiled the expansion of its luxury serviced offices solutions as it continues to act as a vital partner in attracting record numbers of businesses to the DMCC free zone.

Located at the heart of the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) across four floors in Swiss Tower, GABC has become the premier choice for entrepreneurs, startups and multinationals looking to expand through Dubai’s DMCC.

Central to the growth of GABC has been a focus on increasing flexibility, enhancing the ease of doing business and delivering high-quality, cost-efficient solutions for any type of business. The Center provides fully furnished serviced offices and co-working spaces across 40,700 square feet as well as a wide range of value-added services and professional business advisory.

The unveiling was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 17 May 2023. Miriam Lakebrink, Managing Director of GABC, and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, inaugurated the new luxury office space.

Miriam Lakebrink, Managing Director, GABC, said: “Since 2013, GABC has increasingly supported the growth of DMCC into the world-leading business hub that it is today. Through providing a full suite of premium office solutions, we allow companies of all types to focus on scaling their business, using Dubai and DMCC as a launchpad to access the fast-growing markets in the region and beyond. This latest expansion allows us to do this with even greater efficiency and impact, so we look forward to collaborating with DMCC closer than ever before.”

GABC provides a range of fully furnished office solutions, ranging from one-person executive suites to larger open plan spaces. Acting as a one-stop-shop, this is supported by a wide range of amenities, flexible payment options, as well as administrative, secretarial, and IT services. GABC also offers auditing services, visa and insurance processing, business licencing solutions and legal document support. In recognition of its success, GABC has been recognised at the DMCC Business Consultant Awards for five consecutive years.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The German Arabian Business Centre has played a vital role in fostering an environment that supports greater ease of doing business. With its unique office solutions and services providing great value to our business community, this latest expansion by GABC is another demonstration of our shared ambition as DMCC also continues to grow its base of 23,000 member companies. We would like to congratulate GABC on this exciting milestone, and we look forward to working together to shape the next chapter of success.”

In 2018, DMCC launched its representative office in Düsseldorf, Germany, operated by the German Arabian Advisory, bringing DMCC to the doorstep of European businesses and offering a simpler route for their international expansion.

For more information about the solutions and services offered by GABC, please visit https://www.gabc.ae/en/

About German Arabian Business Center

Since 2013, the German Arabian Business Center (GABC) has been a leading provider of premium serviced offices and PRO services consultancy in Dubai's DMCC free zone. With a track record of being chosen for the DMCC Consultant Awards five times in a row, GABC assists clients with business formation and licensing requirements, UAE Visa processing, financial recording services and more. 40,700 sq ft accommodates 130 tastefully equipped serviced office spaces and 100 service desks for all working needs, offering superior views over JLT and Dubai Marina. Clients benefit from state-of-the-art meeting- and conference rooms, elegant lounge areas and professional secretary services. For more information, visit www.gabc.ae.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

For Media Enquiries:

GABC

pr@gabc.ae

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae