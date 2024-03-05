LEAP 2024 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) in Saudi Arabia has announced a strategic partnership with Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, as it seeks to invest more heavily into customer care.

GEOSA, responsible for a wide spectrum of geospatial services, including geodetic surveys, topographic surveys, hydrographic surveys, nautical charting, and managing the National Tide Gauge Network, is gearing up to transform the way citizens are able to interact with the authority.

The core of this transformation lies in GEOSA's plan to establish an all-new contact center, powered by Avaya technology and seamlessly integrated with an advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution. In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the move is part of ongoing efforts to modernize and elevate citizen experiences.

The new contact center will serve as a centralized hub for citizens to raise requests, file complaints, and access information about GEOSA's services across a variety of communication channels.

“At GEOSA, we are dedicated to employing the best technologies and adopting world-class business practices to fulfill our vital mandate. Partnering with Avaya allows us to leverage their expertise in creating an advanced customer care solution, ensuring that citizen requests are addressed promptly and efficiently,” said Abdul Fattah bin Ali Al-Shaqrawi, CIO at the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.

Zouheir Diab, Managing Director – Saudi Arabia, Avaya, added: "GEOSA's investment in enhancing customer experience is a fantastic example of the rapid transformation we’re seeing across Saudi Arabia. Avaya is proud to support this evolution and contribute to the success of GEOSA's crucial mission.”

Solutions such as the one implemented by GEOSA will be on full display at LEAP 2024, where Avaya is demonstrating how Saudi organizations can transform their experiences through AI-powered innovation. Avaya’s presence at LEAP comes in partnership with AIC2, Converged Generation Communications Co., Gulf Applications, Hawsabah, Imperium, NovelVox, Next Generation Networks, Smart Information System, and Vision Space.

Visit Avaya at stand H1A.D70, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center between March 4 and 7, 2024.

About GEOSA

Based on what was stipulated in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, “we will expand the scope of electronic services provided to include other services such as geographic information systems, health and educational services.” The vision emphasized the importance of geospatial information as a supporting and enabling tool for e-government enhancement initiatives as “everything happens somewhere.” Geospatial information empowers sectors and many digital fields through geospatial data, applications, spatial analysis, and training of personnel, leading to increased efficiency, improved services and business, and location-based decision-making. Geospatial information is supportive and possible to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

