The Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA), the unique independent body supporting UAE (and global) family offices, has announced several new appointments to its Board of Directors.

The Board will include the Association’s Founder and Chairman, Adam Ladjadj, plus Co-founders Imran Khan and Fahad Al Ahbabi. Other new appointments include:

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Group;

Mishal Kanoo, Chairman, The Kanoo Group;

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO, Dubai FDI;

Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman and CEO, Yinka Folawiyo Group; and

Marcelo Pessoa, Founding Partner, GME4 Global Mining Exploration.

The appointments add some of the region’s leading business names to EFOA’s credentials. Their endorsement showcases EFOA’s vital role in servicing the needs of multi-generational families with a diverse offering of independent advice, knowledge sharing, connectivity and a world-class ecosystem.

Thriving future

Ladjadj said: “I am pleased to welcome our new members to EFOA Board. Each appointment brings a deep and diverse understanding of the family office landscape globally, and their experience will be invaluable in furthering the Association’s efforts to empower family offices with networking and knowledge and help shape a thriving future for families.”

Following the recent appointment of Aisha Al Mansoori as Executive Director, the Board will strengthen EFOA’s commitment to celebrate family legacies, foster inter-generational success and forge meaningful connections within the expanding ecosystem, both in the UAE and cross-border.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan is the Chief Executive Officer of Al Fardan Group, a leading family-owned conglomerate, where he leads the local and international strategic development of the organisation’s extensive portfolio, including Al Fardan Exchange, Al Fardan Jewellery, Al Fardan Real Estate, and Al Fardan Investments.

Mishal Kanoo is the Chairman of The Kanoo Group, one of the Gulf region’s largest independent, family-owned, group of companies. Mishal is with one of the region’s most well-known business figures and has previously been listed in ‘Top 100 Powerful Arabs 2013’, ‘The 15 Wealthiest Arab Businessmen in the World 2012’, among others.

Fahad Al Gergawi

Fahad Al Gergawi is the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai FDI in the Government of Dubai and is active in representing Dubai, the UAE and the International community for investment in many activities, events, committees and research centres, leading in over 400 economic activities for the UAE in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, in addition to Australia.

Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Yinka Folawiyo Group, a conglomerate with interests in energy, agriculture, shipping and real estate. He is also the Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, an international movement dedicated to eliminating extreme poverty in the world.

Marcelo Pessoa is the Founding Partner, GME4 Global Mining Exploration, and an entrepeneur with over 40 years of experience in investment and the mining industry. He also he has been a founding partner of Grupo GPS, showcasing his ability to spearhead and nurture high impact ventures and many others.

Founded in 2023, EFOA is an independent, non-profit association and the only official body for family offices in the UAE - EFOA enables and allows engagements for families to be able to make better decisions in preserving and growing their wealth, modernise their business structures, and scale their operations internationally.--

