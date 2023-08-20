Following an eventful week of immersive new student welcome week activities aimed at facilitating a smooth transition into university life, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner, officially welcomed 123 students in the Class of 2027 at its New Student Convocation ceremony. This distinguished event marks the formal induction into Georgetown’s academic community and signifies the profound beginning of their higher education journey.

Convocation is a revered tradition that also introduces students and their families to Georgetown's history, cherished traditions, and foundational values. It underscores the commitment to uphold the Honor Pledge, a cornerstone of the university's ethos. The culmination of Convocation is the donning of their academic robes, the symbolic attire they will proudly wear once again at the graduation ceremony.

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia welcomed the new students on behalf of the entire university community, saying: “You now embark on a new journey, a journey in which you will engage with diverse, often challenging ideas and viewpoints, a journey that will deepen your own self-understanding and contributions to our world.”

In his address to the Class of 2027, Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of GU-Q, emphasized the centrality of community to the student journey, saying “As we welcome the new GU-Q cohort, I want to emphasize the significance of fostering a student-centered culture and building a caring, cohesive community as the bedrock of their transformative Georgetown experience. With a profound sense of belonging and shared purpose, our students are well-placed to benefit from one of the best liberal arts programs, learning to think and question, to seek knowledge and truth, to follow their intellectual curiosity, and to nurture their mind.”

Dr. Lamis Kattan, Assistant Professor of Economics, welcomed the students on behalf of the faculty, encouraging them to be active participants in the classroom and beyond.. "Each one of you brings a unique story, a distinct perspective, and a wealth of experiences that will enrich our campus and contribute to the tapestry of knowledge we're creating here," she said.

The Convocation ceremony was marked by inspirational messages from Jood Sheikh (SFS’25) and John Ewotu (SFS’24), undergraduate students who served as volunteer coordinators for the preceding Hoya Welcome Week program. In his message, John urged his peers to "make a positive difference in everything you do,” adding, “We invite you to bring your ideas to life and make this community a better place." The ceremony culminated with a formal presentation by Joseph Hernandez, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Strategic Enrollment Management, officially introducing the members of the Class of 2027.

Founded in 2005, Georgetown University's Qatar campus offers a transformative Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) degree program with majors in International Economics, International Politics, Culture and Politics, and International History. Additionally, students have the option to explore minors and pursue concentrated certificate programs. GU-Q also houses the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) and extends lifelong learning opportunities through graduate programs and executive education offerings in collaboration with Georgetown's campus in Washington, DC.

