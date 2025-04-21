Dubai, UAE - Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business has announced the launch of a new Master’s in International Business and Policy (IBP) degree that will begin in September 2025. Developed by leading faculty from its top-ranked McDonough School of Business and School of Foreign Service. The Dubai-based program is adapted from the university’s signature IBP program that has been operating for nearly a decade.

The program bridges the realms of business and international affairs, emphasizing sustainable growth, innovation, and social impact. It teaches participants how business influences policy, how policy shapes business, and how to strategically engage the global economy, catering to both public and private sector professionals.

IBP Dubai will become Georgetown’s second program in the region, building on the success of the Executive MBA currently offered at the DIFC Academy. This launch underscores Georgetown's growing presence in MENASA, a region pivotal to global trade, energy, and international diplomacy.

Graduates of the IBP program will earn diplomas from both the McDonough School of Business, ranked #2 for international business by U.S. News & World Report, and the School of Foreign Service, ranked #1 in the world by Foreign Policy magazine. Participants will also gain access to career services from both schools, including 1:1 coaching, in-class sessions, assessments, and special networking events. They will join a prestigious alumni network of over 220,000 individuals globally, including leaders in government, business, and nonprofits.

“Businesses don’t operate in isolation. They interact dynamically with policy, international relations, politics, and other fields to shape the economic and social future of countries and individuals. This is why Georgetown's Master's in International Business and Policy combines ideas, tools, and expertise in business and international affairs to prepare graduates to lead organizations in a complex and evolving world,” said Paul Almeida, dean and William R. Berkley Chair, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Courses will be delivered by Georgetown University faculty from its U.S. and Qatar campuses, leveraging the institution’s deep global and regional expertise. The program’s modular structure allows participants to integrate their learning with their professional roles, offering flexibility and immediate impact.

The 10-month program features seven in-person modules, each lasting six days, alongside one online course. Five modules are hosted in Dubai at the DIFC Academy, while two international immersion modules take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, and at Georgetown’s Washington, D.C. campus. The program culminates in a Social Action Project, where students design and implement an initiative that drives meaningful social change that benefits or inspires social change in their community or anywhere in the world.

"The Master's in International Business and Policy was created to combine the substantial expertise of the McDonough School of Business and the School of Foreign Service. Bringing the program to this dynamic region in the Global South positions us to lead in understanding the drivers of change in the global order and developing ideas that will reshape the world," said Joel Hellman, dean of School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University.

Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort in Dubai. Georgetown seeks candidates with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of work experience. A background in business or policy is not required.