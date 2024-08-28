Georgetown University Doctoral Fellows have arrived in Doha to complete the final year of their PhD programs, benefitting from the rich research environment and highly diverse faculty and students at Georgetown’s Qatar campus. In a unique academic collaboration between GU-Q and GU’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, four distinguished doctoral candidates will spend the year teaching courses, advancing their cutting-edge research, and contributing to the vibrant academic community at GU-Q.

“I’m honored and thrilled at the opportunity to engage with faculty and students at GU-Q on topics that bridge historical scholarship and contemporary issues,” said Fellow Mohamed Ali, a PhD candidate in Arabic and Islamic Studies, who researches ethical discourses on emerging technologies within Islamic law and theology. “I look forward to deepening our collective understanding of the contributions of Islamic civilization.”

For PhD candidate in Theology and Religious Studies Sherie Gayle, GU-Q offers the chance to gain a better understanding of the religious perspectives of those living in the region and access to invaluable resources. “Teaching and researching at GU-Q provides a distinctive opportunity to connect and interact with a diverse and enthusiastic group of students from across the globe through meaningful conversations about religion and its role in contemporary society,” she explained. “It also provides access to Qatar’s vast and impressive collection of historical manuscripts essential to my research. This environment fosters both inspiration and the opportunity to inspire others.”

According to Dale Menezes, a PhD candidate in History who presented his research on commodities at the Indian Ocean Student Conference last year, returning to Doha is a chance to engage further with students interested in South Asian history. “I’m excited to introduce students at GU-Q to the complexities of South Asia’s history, culture, and politics. My goal is to encourage them to see global history from new and diverse perspectives.”

PhD candidate in History João Gabriel Rabello Sodré, who studies identity formation during Brazil’s military dictatorship, is also looking to benefit from the diversity of perspectives in Qatar. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the vibrant academic environment at GU-Q, where my work on Brazil can spark new ideas and discussions among students, while expanding the field of Latin American studies on campus,” he said.

The arrival of Mohamed, Sherie, Dale, and João at GU-Q marks a new chapter in the university’s ongoing mission to foster rich scholarly exchanges between both Georgetown campuses. Their diverse research interests and teaching methodologies will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on GU-Q’s students and faculty.

