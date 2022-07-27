Alef Education CEO Geoffrey Alphonso - who is a C-level strategic thinker and leader with over 20 years of experience in fostering the education sector by focusing on AI and Digital transformations in the Middle East, North American and Africa - has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Geoffrey Alphonso was selected after he was vetted and evaluated by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Geoffrey Alphonso into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

With his acceptance to the Council, Alphonso will now be able to take advantage of a variety of exclusive opportunities that will allow him to reach his peak professional position. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Alphonso will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

He will also benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO at Alef Education said, “I am honored and delighted to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council. As a member of this elite council, I am eager to engage with the wider community and contribute to the industry by sharing my business knowledge and insight. This forum will also provide a learning experience for me as it will give me an opportunity to connect and collaborate with other respected global leaders in my field.”