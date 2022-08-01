Nour El Din: Geocycle the sister company of Lafarge Egypt, continues to raise awareness about the negative effects of plastic pollution, which is totally in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030, to reduce environmental pollution.

Khan: For the second consecutive year we clean up Baltim beach from plastic waste. We have a responsibility to serve our community. Gratitude to the Governor of Kafr El Sheikh & to the great youth volunteers who shared in our activities.

El Mahdy: Geocycle draws a wide range of non-recyclable waste including industrial and municipal plastics. Geocycle’s unique co-processing solution is saving non-recyclable waste from ending up in landfill, and helping to build and sustain local circular economies.

Geocycle sister company of Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, continues its collaboration with Kafr El Sheikh governorate and civil society, to serve the community through cleaning Baltim Beach, with the goal to reduces plastic leakage to the sea, and environmental contamination, contributing to the efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming and reduces the use of imported virgin fossil feedstock in cement manufacturing.

The environmental community service activity is implemented under the auspices of Egyptian Ministries and Kafr El Sheikh Governorate, jointly contributing efforts to serve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and achieve Egypt Vision 2030. Local youth volunteers have remarkably supported their governorate, cleaning up a 3 km² beach, collecting average of 80,000 plastic bottles. The cleanup initiative specifically addresses Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13) pertaining to climate action, which is one of 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 SDG indicators.

For his part, Major General Gamal Nour El Din, Governor of Kafr El Sheikh, said that cleaning the Baltim Beach from plastic waste and recycling it or using it as an alternative fuel would raise great awareness about the negative effects of plastic pollution. Nour El Din commented that this initiative serves achieving the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030 to reduce environmental pollution, by establishing an integrated system for collecting waste, recycling it and using it as alternative fuel.

CEO of Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, Jimmy Khan, said: "The initiative of raising awareness among volunteers & cleaning up Baltim Beach from plastic waste for the second consecutive year is derived from our responsibility & dedication to serve our community and the environment.

Khan also expressed his deep gratitude to Major General Gamal Nour El Din, Governor of Kafr El Sheikh saying: "We are pleased to carry on our CSR role, enriched by 150 youth volunteers, through our cooperation with Kafr El Sheikh governorate to clean up the Baltim beach plastic waste for the second year in a row, pursuant to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at supporting Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt Vision 2030."

General Manager of Geocycle Egypt, sister company of Lafarge Egypt, Adham Elmahdy, said: “The challenge of plastic pollution is increasingly capturing attention as one of the major environmental tests of our time. We cannot ignore that plastic waste is often landfilled or incinerated and does not receive the appropriate treatment. Geocycle co-processes plastic waste that is otherwise not considered recyclable in its initial manufacturing process (i.e. plastic to plastic), meaning it is not fit to be recycled into new plastic products. We draw a wide range of non-recyclable waste including industrial and municipal plastics. Geocycle’s unique co-processing solution is saving non-recyclable waste from ending up in landfill, and helping to build and sustain local circular economies. Co-processing plastic waste in Lafarge Egypt, our, cement plant is complementary to traditional recycling. In this way, Geocycle’s co-processing solution for plastic waste offers a more sustainable alternative to landfilling or incineration, reduces plastic leakage and environmental contamination, contributes to efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming and reduces the use of imported virgin fossil feedstock in cement manufacturing.

It is noteworthy that Lafarge Egypt and Geocycle Egypt, both believe in the great importance of enhancing mutual cooperation among government bodies, the private sector and civil society in order to further advance sustainable development and combat climate change.

About Geocycle Egypt

Geocycle Egypt is a member of LafargeHolcim, the global building materials and solutions Company. Geocycle started operating in Egypt in 2011, under the brand name “Ecocem” with the objective of feeding Lafarge cement plant with Refused-derived Fuel (RDF) as an alternative to fossil fuel to respond to disruptions of the local energy sector. Coming in line with Egyptian ecological regulations, Geocycle meticulously chose RDF waste management solutions for their economically saving and environmentally friendly nature.

About Lafarge Egypt:

Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, is a key player in the construction materials industry. With its plant located in Sokhna, the company provides products and solutions that are essential in creating the structures that shape our landscape today. Powered by more than 1500 employees, and through its established business in cement, and concrete. Lafarge Egypt is committed to providing sustainable building materials to meet the needs of its customers, whether it be individual home builders, large construction companies, architects or local artisans.