Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gensler is proud to unveil The NEST, Schneider Electric’s 10,000m² flagship office in Dubai. More than just a workplace, it’s a bold statement about the future of work in the region.

Set in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the space brings together cutting-edge sustainability, smart technologies, and people-first design, creating a vibrant model for the next generation of commercial environments.

The NEST serves as Schneider Electric’s first regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa and its inaugural Impact Building. It combines workplace, innovation, and training facilities into one cohesive ecosystem that encourages collaboration, flexibility, and innovation.

A defining feature of The NEST is its dedicated Innovation Hub, a hands-on space where clients, partners, and visitors can experience Schneider’s cutting-edge technologies across diverse environments, from homes and offices to data centers. This immersive hub highlights Schneider Electric’s global leadership in smart, sustainable solutions.

The building has already achieved a prestigious SmartScore Platinum certification, the highest global standard for smart building design and performance. It is also targeting LEED ID+C Platinum and WELL Equity certifications, positioning it among the region’s most sustainable and inclusive workplaces.

“With The NEST, we set out to create more than an office – we designed a living, breathing ecosystem that embodies the future of work,” said Jose Faine, Design Director and Principal, Gensler Middle East. “Our approach focused on fusing technology, sustainability, and human experience to deliver a space that is not only smart and efficient, but also inclusive and inspiring. The NEST is a first-of-its-kind in the region and a project we are incredibly proud to celebrate alongside Schneider Electric.”

More than just a headquarters, the NEST is a living workplace for over 1,000 people, a place designed to connect, inspire, and empower. By uniting Schneider Electric’s regional teams under one roof, it creates a dynamic environment where collaboration thrives, and sustainable innovation takes center stage.

As the very first project in Schneider Electric’s Global Impact Buildings Program, the NEST isn’t just a building, it’s a statement. A global benchmark for what the future of smart, sustainable workplaces can be.

For Gensler, this milestone is about more than design. It’s about reimagining the workplace experience, shaping spaces that put people first while pushing the boundaries of sustainability and urban life across the Middle East and beyond.

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

