Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Today, Geneva Tourism is delighted to announce that the iconic Swiss city has been named one of Europe’s leading destinations to visit in 2024 by European Best Destinations – the most visited travel and culture website in Europe with 8 million visitors annually.

This year’s awards, held in collaboration with esteemed media partners including Forbes, Condé Nast and National Geographic, saw a record number of over 1 million participants from 172 countries vote for their favourite destinations, with Geneva taking a spot in the top five of the final rankings.

In this year's ranking, Geneva stands out as the only Swiss destination featured on the list, while also earning the title of the city with the 'Best Quality of Life'. This latest accolade joins recent recognition by the renowned travel publication MERIAN Magazine and the prestigious New York Times’ ’52 destinations to visit in 2024 list’, with Geneva featuring in both publications’ lists of top destinations for 2024, further establishing the city’s credentials as one of Europe’s leading city break destinations.

Geneva’s recognition by European Best Destinations 2024 is testament to Geneva Tourism’s efforts to position the city as a leisure destination through strong and successful initiatives such as ‘Geneva: The Resort City’ and ‘Unexpected Geneva’. These campaigns, combined with the city’s outstanding hospitality and the creation of exciting new products such as the delectable Choco Pass and Geneva City Pass, elevate guests experiences and allow visitors to discover another side of the city.

The city’s landmarks, such as the iconic Jet d’Eau, located in the largest Alpine lake in Western Europe, and ease of accessibility have cemented its position as one of Europe’s leading destinations, while recent developments to its offering continue to draw new visitors to the city each year. The recent opening of the CERN Science Gateway, ahead of the CERN’s 70th anniversary this year, builds on the city’s foundations as a science hub, while the renovation of the renowned International Museum of the Reformation highlights a significant period of Geneva’s history with exciting new exhibitions and technologies. Elsewhere, the renovation of the Saleve Cable Car allows visitors to take in a breathtaking panorama of the city, while the opening of the Eaux Vives Public Beach and floating island of Cologny add to Geneva’s increasing appeal as a lifestyle destination.

For further information, please visit the Geneva Tourism website.

About Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation

The Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation is a private foundation, recognized as being of public utility, whose mission is to promote and sell Geneva as a destination for both leisure and business tourism. Responsible for welcoming, assisting, and providing information, the Foundation also supports and promotes tourist-related activities of interest. The resources of Geneva Tourism are primarily funded by tourist taxes and the tourism promotion tax.

About European Best Destinations

Since 2009, European Best Destinations, www.europeanbestdestinations.com, the most visited website dedicated to travel and culture in Europe, has been promoting the very best of Europe to millions of travellers but also to tourism professionals and travel media.

For the last 15 years, European Best Destinations (EBD) has been working in partnership with more than 500 destinations from 40 countries as well as the Eden network (Sustainable Destinations Awarded by the European Commission). EBD aims to promote the diversity of tourism in Europe and to enable sustainable development of tourism, in particular by highlighting the strengths and riches of European destinations throughout the year.