Dubai — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, will demonstrate the latest innovations in advanced physical security solutions designed to meet the region’s evolving needs at Intersec 2025

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) physical security market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 7%, driven by the region’s rapid infrastructure growth and increasing demand for cutting-edge AI-based technologies.

According to the Genetec State of Physical Security Report 2025, 46% of end users plan to implement AI-powered features in 2025, a sharp increase from 14% in 2024. This aligns with the region's focus on leveraging AI to streamline operations, enhance threat detection, and automate routine processes. In the coming year, the industry will be further shaped by an increasing reliance on unified security solutions, advancements in cloud technologies, and a growing emphasis on data-driven insights.

Taking place from 14 – 16 January, Intersec 2025 delegates can gain further insights on these key growth drivers and explore advanced Genetec solutions, designed to empower regional businesses.

SIRA approved Security Center 5.12

Visitors to the Genetec stand will have the opportunity to experience the latest advancements in physical security technology, including Security Center 5.12, the company’s state-of-the-art platform that has recently received approval from Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA). This powerful solution introduces enhanced map features and robust authentication tools to optimize the management of large-scale facilities.

Genetec will also showcase Security Center SaaS, a massively scalable, open, and unified software as a service solution (SaaS) that combines access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion and monitoring, the innovative Cloudlink™ 110, a compact device that enables businesses to transition seamlessly to cloud-based solutions and Genetec™ Operations Center. Available as part of Security Center SaaS, or as a standalone product, Operations Center is the industry’s first work management solution for physical security operations. The new solution is specifically designed for security operations professionals and aims to revolutionize the way physical security teams collaborate, communicate, and manage their tasks.

Axis Powered by Genetec Product Line Expansion

Intersec 2025 will also serve as the platform for Genetec to announce the expansion of the Axis Powered by Genetec product line, with the new 4 and 8 door Axis Powered by Genetec door controllers to the Middle Eastern market. These all-in-one devices combine the hardware of the Axis A1710 and A1810 controllers with Genetec access control software pre-loaded, simplifying installation and maintenance. Both controllers are ideal for centralized installations in an enclosure and can also be installed directly on a wall with an external power supply. The controllers support more readers and doors per unit, reducing the need for multiple controllers. This helps minimize hardware footprint, making them an excellent choice for space-constrained environments. With this new expansion to the Axis Powered by Genetec product line, Genetec can provide more hardware options for organizations seeking cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments.

“Intersec is the perfect platform to showcase how Genetec is driving innovation in the physical security sector across the region. As the market continues to grow, we remain committed to providing future-ready solutions that empower organizations to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and resilience,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. “Our solutions, like the Axis Powered by Genetec door controllers, Security Center SaaS and Security Center 5.12, address critical challenges while meeting the region’s evolving security needs. As a leader in the physical security industry, we remain dedicated to helping businesses embrace the future of security.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.