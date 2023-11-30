Riyadh: The Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company has announced a three-year partnership with Wallan Trading Company, the official distributor of Genesis in the Kingdom. As part of the agreement, Al-Hilal will receive 30 Genesis vehicles from Wallan Trading Company, the official carrier of the football club. The vehicles are characterized by Genesis’ dynamic yet elegant design, and cutting-edge technology. In return, Genesis will be granted various commercial rights.

The agreement was signed by Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company Chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel, and Wallan Trading Company Chairman Fahd bin Saad Al Wallan at Al-Hilal Club, in Riyadh, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

On this occasion, Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company Chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel said, “We are pleased to launch our partnership with Wallan Trading Company, the Kingdom’s official distributor of Genesis, one of the most luxurious brands in the automotive industry. This sponsorship will support our brand equity, diversify our investments, and achieve our mutual interests.”

Wallan Trading Company Chairman Fahd bin Saad Al Wallan said, “We are proud of signing this agreement with Al-Hilal Al-Saudi Club Company, one of the leading Saudi football teams. This partnership will achieve our shared goals by enhancing Al-Hilal’s international and local reputations. This groundbreaking partnership was launched in alignment with our strategy to support sports activities in the Kingdom, as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Genesis is among the most prominent brands in the Kingdom and the Middle East’s automotive sector. It provides its customers with an unparalleled luxury experience, innovative designs, and sustainable technologies.

-Ends-

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

More information www.wallan.com