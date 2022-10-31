Dr Rahila Bhatti, Consultant Endocrinologist, Dr Anneylse Ballin, Specialist ENT, and Dr Sarah Sharif, Family Medicine Consultant join a renowned line-up of some of the UAE’s most sought-after physicians

Move aligns with the strategic goals outlined in UAE Health 2071, which has a healthy, happy population at its center

Dubai, UAE: Genesis Healthcare inaugurated its newly expanded center in Dubai Science Park, a member of TECOM Group PJSC. With a primary purpose of offering the best healthcare in a compassionate, caring environment, Genesis Healthcare has expanded the major medical services it provides, through an extensive Dermatology and Aesthetics clinic department, Family Medicine, Endocrinology, ENT, and Physiotherapy practices.

Genesis Healthcare Centre joined Dubai Science Park’s community in March 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, initially offering medical services with a focus on obstetrics, gynecology, maternal, fetal medicine, and pediatrics. “Thriving during a global pandemic must be at the top of the list when we talk about our journey so far,” said Dr George Michailidis, Founder and Managing Director of Genesis Healthcare Center. “Our true achievements come from our patients, who we can help and who are happy with their care. With this expansion we are able to offer them more of a turn-key family solution under one clinic setting.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park, said: “We take great pride in seeing our community members thrive, and when Dubai Science Park becomes a part of their success journey. Genesis Healthcare Center’s expansion reassures us that our business district is serving its purpose in enhancing Dubai’s medical sector in line our wise leadership’s vision of making the UAE one of the healthiest and happiest countries in the world. This new expanded clinic will contribute to the growth of the healthcare industry in the UAE and the region, providing access to world-class care and boosting medical tourism, which both align with one of government's priority initiatives, UAE Vision 2071.”

Healthcare is one of the top priority sectors for the UAE government, and the country’s wise leadership continuously stresses its commitment to supporting all efforts and ideas aimed at enhancing people’s health and well-being. This vision has been realized through long-term government initiatives such as the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which highlights pharmaceutical and medical equipment R&D and manufacturing as key sectors, and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, whose aims include the improvement of people's happiness and quality of life.

To further establish Dubai as a global business and talent hub, TECOM Group PJSC has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate since 1999, such as Dubai Science Park, that serve as a thriving home base for biotechnology, healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences players.

About Dubai Science Park

Founded in 2005, Dubai Science Park is a vibrant, holistic community part of TECOM Group PJSC dedicated to supporting customers in the sciences, energy, and environmental sectors. With its ample office and laboratory space and robust infrastructure, Dubai Science Park has created an enabling science-focused ecosystem that is home to major international, regional, and localcompanies.

Through fostering growth, creativity, research, and innovation in the areas of human science, plant science, material science, environmental science and energy science, Dubai Science Park aims to play a significant role in facilitating a more sustainable and self-sufficient future that maximises the use of indigenous resources and talent.

