DUBAI: Genesis Middle East & Africa and Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Genesis in the UAE, have jointly announced the opening of the UAE’s first Genesis standalone showroom in Deira, Dubai. The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday, and was attended by senior executives from both Genesis and Juma Al Majid Holding Group, along with key media and opinion leaders in the industry.

The new space, spanning 6,329 square feet with a 4,284 square-foot delivery area, will present a premium experience for customers to deliver the highest standards of customer care.

The UAE showroom was meticulously designed to reflect the Genesis brand vision, and features a private consultation area, a section to display new cars, a premium Genesis lounge, a brand cube and wall, offering customers a range of exclusive experiences, including a luxurious handover experience, among others.

Visitors can expect to see a rotation of Genesis' latest models, including sedans such as the G70, G80, and flagship G90. The brand's premium SUVs such as the GV70 and GV80 will also be on display.

Omar Al-Zubaidi, Head of Genesis Middle East & Africa, said: “The opening of the UAE’s first Genesis standalone showroom represents the growth that Genesis has achieved in the nation over the past few years. The UAE is a key market for luxury automotive brands, which prompted the opening of a dedicated showroom for Genesis. We are confident that our partnership with Juma Al Majid Est. will grow stronger over the years, and together, we will continue to build the Genesis brand in the UAE.”

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE - Juma Al Majid Est., said: “Our commitment to the Genesis brand is unwavering, and our confidence in the brand’s luxury positioning, credentials, and future potential presented the ideal launch pad to establish a standalone showroom for the Genesis and accentuate its market position. We look forward to consolidating our relationship with Genesis and continuously helping grow the Genesis brand across the UAE. I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the whole team for their dedication and passion that resulted in the launch of the first exclusive Genesis showroom in the UAE.”

-Ends-

About Juma Al Majid Establishment

Established in 1964 by HE Juma Al Majid a visionary Emirati businessman, Juma Al Majid Establishment has evolved to be one of the most reputable and acknowledged organizations in the UAE.

Juma Al Majid Establishment’s expansions in opening new showrooms at prime locations reflects Genesis strategy to provide convenience and quality service to its customers across the UAE. Genesis offers a wide range of passenger cars, covering the spectrum of Sedans and SUVs.

In addition to being the exclusive distributor of Genesis in the UAE, Juma Al Majid Est is also the exclusive distributor for several high-profile international brands in the Office Equipment, Home Appliances, Tyres and Watches sectors.

With Juma Al Majid Establishment’s unrivalled reputation for integrity, customer satisfaction and reliability and with it’s efforts over the years in promoting, positioning the Genesis brand in the UAE, as well as its nationwide network of showrooms and service centers, Genesis today is among the top luxury automotive brands favoured by customers in the UAE.