Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ahead of GITEX Global 2023, Cisco revealed the UAE findings of the Cisco State of Global Innovation Report 2023, showing that 95% of CIOs, IT decision makers, and developers surveyed across the UAE consider their organization as innovative.

When looking at the top tech trends that are most likely to significantly impact businesses, the study revealed that the UAE-based respondents believe generative AI (43%), next-generation networks, including 6G (38%), and cybersecurity (38%) are the top technologies impacting businesses in the next 5 years in the UAE.

While the global average of respondents who find value in their technology investments is 57%, 63% of respondents in the UAE take a positive view, and even plan to invest on average 14% of annual revenue in innovation projects over the next 12 months – again, beating the global average.

Under the theme of “Experience the Power of AI to Shape the Future”, Cisco is participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2023 to showcase its latest technologies, demonstrating the power of innovation in helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and navigate emerging technological shifts at scale.

Reem Asaad, Vice President, Cisco Middle East and Africa said: “According to our study, IT professionals in the UAE rank generative AI as the technology most likely to have a significant impact on their business, with 92% feeling confident they're prepared for its impact. Cisco recognizes the important role AI will play to revolutionize industries and drive innovation, and it has been an important element across our portfolio for over a decade. We had the foresight to reimagine silicon from the ground up to power AI infrastructures, years of expertise in deploying AI solutions at scale, and an AI-driven portfolio to responsibly power, connect, secure, and observe AI — in all its various forms.”

This year at GITEX, visitors will be able to engage with subject matter experts at Cisco’s stand and discover demos that demonstrate how Cisco AI technology empowers industries like education, healthcare, financial services, retail, and manufacturing.

Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director for the Gulf region at Cisco, commented: “The UAE has made great strides in its journey, building a robust digital economy, driven by the country’s unwavering dedication to a culture of innovation across industries. For more than 25 years, Cisco has been working together with our customers and partners in the UAE, helping to shape a tech-enabled future and support the nation realizing its vision. GITEX continues to be a significant platform for us to highlight Cisco's commitment to promoting collaboration and accelerating innovation.”

Cisco is set to showcase its latest innovations spanning networking, security, collaboration, and applications; outlining its strategy to securely connect everything to make anything possible and do it in a sustainable way.

Visitors will also learn about Cisco’s contributions to support the UAE’s transition to a digital economy via the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, active in the country since 2018. The CDA program is a global long-term collaboration of Cisco with national leadership, industry, and academia to actively invest in strategic programs that align to national digitization agendas.

GITEX GLOBAL presents an opportunity to network and connect with leaders, industry influencers, and key government stakeholders. Cisco stand will be located at booth #H22-C20.

About State of Global Innovation study

The State of Global Innovation study is a global survey of 18,400 CIOs, IT decision makers, and developer respondents in 34 global markets, commissioned by Cisco and deployed by Censuswide in April 2023. The study aimed to evaluate high-level perceptions, inhibitors, and enablers for innovation to identify the role of technology as companies prepare for the future. Countries surveyed include: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, United States of America, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

