Gulf Warehousing Company (Q.P.S.C) – one of the fastest-growing companies in the MENA region –has been commended by the General Authority for Customs for adhering to AEO standards in customs clearance in the year 2023.

It is the third time GWC has been recognised by the General Authority of Customs for its commitment to excellence and diligence in delivering its customs clearance services. The award ceremony was held on the International Customs Day, with Jawaher Al Khuzaei, GWC’s Chief Marketing Officer, accepting the accolade on behalf of the company.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, commented on the significance of the recognition, saying: “Being acknowledged by the General Authority of Customs is testament to GWC’s consistent commitment to compliance. We are proud of our team’s dedication and expertise, which have positioned us as the preferred customs brokerage partner in Qatar. We sincerely thank the General Authority of Customs and look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence.”

Al Khuzaei stated: “It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of GWC and our valued colleagues. This achievement is testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled services in compliance with the highest standards in the industry. We are grateful for the ongoing support from the General Authority of Customs and look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence as GWC grows in Qatar, across the region, and globally.”

GWC’s dedication to excellence is underscored by its pioneering achievement as the first company to receive AEO accreditation in Qatar and the GCC for customs clearance and import/export services. This latest recognition cements GWC’s leadership role in shaping industry standards and exemplifying excellence in customs operations.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

