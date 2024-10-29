Bahrain - General Assembly Bahrain has been recognized for its contributions to tech education and youth empowerment, winning the 16th HRM Summit Award for "Excellence in Skill Development" and being named "Organization of the Year for Youth Empowerment (Private Sector)" at the GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards. These accolades underscore General Assembly’s pivotal contributions to addressing Bahrain's digital skills gap and advancing its youth workforce.

At the HRM Summit Awards 2024, held on October 8, General Assembly was lauded for its innovative, industry-aligned curriculum. The tech educator’s focus on identifying skill gaps and delivering high-demand courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics has equipped Bahrain’s workforce with vital tech competencies. General Assembly’s hands-on approach includes project-based learning and real-world portfolio development, which has led to an impressive 80% positive outcome rate within nine months of graduation. Over 1,000 Bahrainis have benefitted from these programs, a testament to General Assembly’s impact on reducing the country’s tech skills gap.

The GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards 2024, held on October 10, celebrated General Assembly’s comprehensive approach to youth empowerment. The award underscores the tech educator’s innovative programs aimed at building capabilities among Bahraini youth. The honor also recognized General Assembly’s efforts to produce positive outcomes for graduates by noting its partnerships with more than 80 local and regional corporate partners, and various other ways that the educator works with enterprises across industries to bridge the skills gap in their workforce.

Speaking on the multi-recognition, Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain, said: "These awards are a reflection of our commitment to empowering Bahrain’s youth with the essential skills needed to succeed in today’s tech-driven world. Our focus on practical, industry-aligned training, combined with comprehensive career support, ensures that our graduates are well-equipped to thrive in the competitive tech job market."

These prestigious awards reinforce General Assembly Bahrain's role as a pivotal force in shaping the Kingdom’s tech landscape. Beyond providing industry-aligned education, General Assembly actively collaborates with businesses to help close their skills gaps by delivering graduates ready to meet the specific demands of the job market. Through these partnerships, General Assembly not only empowers Bahrain’s youth with critical tech skills, but also strengthens the local workforce, ensuring companies have access to the talent they need to stay competitive. To learn more about General Assembly Bahrain, visit www.ga.co/bahrain.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.