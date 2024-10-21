Annual Best School to Work programme assesses schools across four pillars

Achievement reflects school’s commitment to nurturing a positive environment

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Legacy School in Dubai has been named among the world’s Best Schools to Work by T4 Education for its outstanding leadership, working environment, and school culture, reflecting the school’s position as a beacon for the best teachers, driving excellence in education for students.

The Best School to Work programme was developed by T4 Education in collaboration with its community of over 200,000 teachers and school leaders. It is an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their working environment.

Asha Alexander, Principal of GEMS Legacy School, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have been certified as a Best School to Work by T4 Education. This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team, and I couldn’t be prouder of our staff and students.

“At GEMS Legacy School, we strive to create a nurturing, collaborative environment where teachers feel valued and supported and where students are empowered to reach their full potential. This recognition inspires us to continue fostering excellence in everything we do.

“The systematic surveys conducted by T4 have provided valuable insights into our school’s work environment, helping us identify strengths and areas for improvement. These surveys have allowed us to gather comprehensive feedback from staff, enabling us to make informed decisions that enhance teacher satisfaction, wellbeing, and overall school culture.”

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and Best School to Work, said: “Congratulations to GEMS Legacy School on being certified a Best School to Work. Your leadership, culture and vision have created an environment in which teachers can flourish. And where educators thrive, so does education. Schools around the world will be inspired by the example of this outstanding UAE institution and the positive workplace it has cultivated.”

GEMS Legacy School, formerly The Kindergarten Starters, was established in 1990 to serve kindergartners and primary students. Now a K-12 through school affiliated with the CBSE, it expanded to include middle school in 2021 and continues to grow grade by grade each year.

Known for its commitment to sustainability, GEMS Legacy School has integrated sustainable living into its curriculum. All teachers are certified as UNCC Climate Change Educators, ensuring the curriculum is aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The school also fosters inclusivity, offering extended opportunities for students of determination through various sustainability projects. It leads global sustainability initiatives in partnership with over 75 schools worldwide via the GEMS Global Ambassadors’ Society.

Recently, GEMS Legacy School was honoured with the Optimus Wellbeing Award and the IFIP Inclusion Award from the International Forum of Inclusion Practitioners, further highlighting its dedication to wellbeing and inclusive education.

The Best School to Work programme certifies a school by sending all teachers a detailed, anonymous survey to independently assess their school across four pillars, namely leadership, collaboration, school environment, and professional wellness. The answers given by the teachers to the different questions are weighted using an algorithm to produce a final score. Only the highest-scoring schools go on to achieve certification.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

