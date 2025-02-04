EON Reality’s AI-assisted platform to be introduced into GEMS classrooms

Students and teachers will create new educational content using XR software

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has announced a partnership with EON Reality, a company specialising in AI-assisted Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality-based knowledge transfer. The collaboration will see EON Reality’s innovative platform introduced into classrooms across all GEMS schools.

As part of the initiative, GEMS students will be able to access the millions of assets available on the EON Reality platform. In addition, over 5,000 students and teachers will work together to create new educational content using Extended Reality (XR) software.

This content will be accessible to all GEMS schools on multiple devices, including laptops, tablets, and virtual reality (VR) headsets, allowing for flexible and interactive learning experiences.

The partnership reflects GEMS’ commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to enrich education provision and create engaging learning opportunities for students.

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education, said: “Our partnership with EON Reality shows our dedication to bringing advanced technology into our schools. By giving students and teachers access to these immersive learning tools, we’re creating an environment where innovation and education come together, preparing our youth for the future. Parents, too, can access the platform and learn together with their children.”

Key Features of the Partnership

Comprehensive Digital Content: Students and teachers will have access to 3D models and immersive environments spanning various areas such as healthcare, engineering, science, space, and vocational skills.

Students and teachers will have access to 3D models and immersive environments spanning various areas such as healthcare, engineering, science, space, and vocational skills. Interactive Learning: EON Reality’s platform has the power to transform regular textbook or static materials into 3D experiences, making lessons more engaging and easier to understand.

EON Reality’s platform has the power to transform regular textbook or static materials into 3D experiences, making lessons more engaging and easier to understand. Personalised Learning Pathways: Content on the platform can be adjusted to suit each student’s needs, offering customised learning experiences that suit different learning styles and educational needs.

Content on the platform can be adjusted to suit each student’s needs, offering customised learning experiences that suit different learning styles and educational needs. Virtual Practice and Simulations: Students will be able to use virtual avatars and simulations to practise skills in a safe environment, helping them develop both academic and practical abilities.

Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality, commented: “We are excited to partner with GEMS Education, a leader in global education, and the first private K-12 group we’ve partnered with globally. This collaboration aims to transform the learning experience for GEMS students across the UAE and beyond. Our globally leading digital library encompasses a wide range of subjects, providing GEMS students and teachers with unparalleled resources to enhance their learning and teaching experiences.”

Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS Education, added: “By providing our educators and students with access to EON Reality’s platform, we are not only enhancing engagement in specialist subjects but also ensuring that our teaching methods keep pace with the latest developments. Through positive use of emerging educational technology, we will continue to be at the forefront of effective innovation in education.

“This will be most prominently on display at GEMS School of Research and Innovation, opening in August, where we will be utilising advanced research and technology opportunities to integrate EON Reality’s XR tech and content to enhance learning experiences and skills-related outcomes.”

