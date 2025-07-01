New service will build and operate exceptional schools for school groups, governments, investors, and developers

GSM introduces its proprietary ASPIRE model to enable rapid, turnkey school delivery around the world

Backed by GEMS Education’s 65+ years of global expertise and successful outcomes in running high-performing schools

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education today launched GEMS School Management (GSM), a bold new venture designed to deliver exceptional, future-ready schools in partnership with governments, investors, developers, school groups, and communities worldwide.

The programme has already attracted considerable interest and is in advanced talks with customers in eight different markets with more inquiries coming in.

Built on more than 65 years of excellence in global K-12 education, GSM offers complete end-to-end solutions – from school design, curriculum planning and operations to staffing, training, systems integration and safeguarding.

Whether creating new schools or transforming existing ones, GSM will deliver end-to-end solutions. At the heart of GSM is its proprietary ASPIRE model – a ‘school-in-a-box’ framework developed by leading educators across GEMS’ global network.

ASPIRE empowers partners to quickly deploy fit-for-purpose schools – be they British, American, International Baccalaureate (IB), Indian or local curriculum – that meet the highest international standards while reflecting community needs.

Each model includes curriculum plans, architectural guidance, recruitment and training, technology infrastructure, and hundreds of pre-developed operational systems and processes.

GSM is designed to take the complexity out of launching or elevating a school for its customers. From safeguarding protocols and inclusive education practices to data systems, marketing strategies, and timetable frameworks, GSM provides every element required to open a high-quality school – even within a 12-month timeframe.

Partners benefit from GEMS’ ability to recruit top-tier educators, deliver staff training, and provide digital systems that support teaching, learning, and parent engagement.

Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GEMS School Management, said at the global launch of GSM: “We’re working with partners who want more than just good schools – they want schools that set benchmarks. GSM brings the full force of the GEMS ecosystem to the table – from outstanding educators and global best practice to fully costed, turnkey models.

“Whether you’re a government, a developer, or a school group seeking to scale or improve outcomes, we are ready to help you deliver.”

He added: “Our partners often have the vision, the site, and the capital – what they need is deep educational expertise. That’s where GSM comes in. We’ve done the thinking, built the model, and can be ready to open a high-impact school – with the right team, systems and students – in as little as 12 months.”

Crucially, GSM is designed for flexibility. Partners can select from multiple curriculum-aligned models – from premium British or American schools to mid-market Indian or IB schools – each customisable to the social, regulatory, and financial landscape of the location.

In addition to new builds, GSM also offers bespoke enhancement contracts for existing schools and systems, helping them scale, improve, and benefit from GEMS’ economies of scale and procurement advantages.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Every child deserves access to world-class education, no matter where they are. GSM is how we share our legacy, our expertise, and our belief in education’s power to change lives with partners who share our vision. Together, we will build schools that shape not only futures, but nations.”

From premium schools in capital cities to affordable community schools in under-served areas, GSM offers adaptable models and tailored contracts that meet specific regulatory, cultural, and educational goals.

About GEMS School Management (GSM)

GEMS School Management (GSM) is the global advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, established to deliver world-class K-12 schools in partnership with governments, investors, developers, and school groups.

Backed by over 65 years of GEMS’ educational expertise, GSM offers a comprehensive ‘school-in-a-box’ solution that includes school design, curriculum planning, recruitment, training, technology integration, safeguarding, and operational systems.

At the heart of GSM is its proprietary ASPIRE model – a turnkey framework enabling the rapid delivery of high-performing schools across a range of curricula including British, American, IB, Indian, and national systems. Designed for both new builds and the transformation of existing schools, GSM’s flexible, fully costed solutions are tailored to meet local needs while adhering to the highest international standards.

GSM is currently in advanced discussions across eight international markets, supporting visionary partners to build and operate schools that set new educational benchmarks.

About GEMS Education

Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who have influenced countless lives, GEMS is recognised as one of the most impactful education groups globally.​

Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education is the largest and most respected K–12 private education group in the world, with a track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.​

What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight, and strategic leadership across the organisation.​

Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.​

Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.​