Officials from Dubai South and regulator KHDA join official ribbon-cutting event

School’s already 500-strong student body reflects strong demand for education

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education today successfully inaugurated the newest addition to its growing network, GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, which is the first school to open in the ascendant Dubai South area.

To mark the occasion, an official opening ceremony was held on the grounds of the British curriculum school in the presence of His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Interest in GEMS Founders School – Dubai South in the short time since it was first announced to the public in May 2024 has been remarkable – so much so that the school last month opened its doors to more than 500 students (from FS1 to Year 8) for the start of the new academic year.

The speed of the school’s growth and its warm reception among Dubai South residents reflect not only the enduring popularity of the GEMS Founders brand, of which the Dubai South school is the fourth, but also the continued strong demand for quality education seen in the Emirates in recent years.

Speaking at the inauguration, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, praised the school’s rapid establishment and its importance to the Dubai South area, stating: “The launch of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South marks a significant milestone, not only for Dubai South but also for the education sector in the emirate. The new school at Dubai South aligns with our vision of developing world-class amenities for residents. By providing students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and premium education, we are fostering innovation, leadership, and excellence among the future generation and the leaders of tomorrow.

“Our partnership with GEMS Education, a global leader in education, aligns perfectly with the broader vision of Dubai South. The school is a key component of our commitment to creating a diverse and future-ready environment that meets the needs of Dubai South’s growing population.”

Shamma Al Mansouri, Director of Permits at KHDA, said: “At KHDA, we are committed to attracting education providers with local and international expertise and a proven track record, in order to maintain Dubai’s position as a hub for outstanding education. Dubai offers diverse, high quality educational options for students and parents, alongside a business-friendly environment that aligns with the goals of the Dubai 2033 Plan and its economic and social agendas.”

Al Mansouri pointed out that Dubai’s urban expansion, particularly in new, integrated residential communities, coupled with significant growth in student enrolment in private schools over the past two years, presents valuable opportunities for education providers to join Dubai’s thriving educational landscape and benefit from its diversity, flexibility, and high quality.

Mr Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Founders School – Dubai South is strategically positioned to support the key industries driving the region’s growth, including logistics, operations, enterprise, and aviation. With its focus on these areas, the school is ideally placed to provide students with unique educational opportunities that align with the economic drivers of Dubai South.

“Our investment in Dubai South’s educational infrastructure not only adds to our extensive network of schools but also reaffirms our commitment to fostering a dynamic, future-ready learning environment that supports the holistic development of students and strengthens our ability to provide a future-ready education that equips students with the skills they need to thrive.”

Ian Plant, Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, added: “Just 10 days ago, it was a joy to welcome our founding families and over 500 students to our school. Today’s official inauguration, joined by our esteemed guests from Dubai South and KHDA, is a very proud moment for us.

“The enthusiasm and trust from our community highlight the significant role our new school has already begun to play in this vibrant area. This milestone is both a privilege and a responsibility that we embrace with dedication and an unwavering commitment to continue building a dynamic, supportive school community and a nurturing environment that champions both academic excellence and personal growth.”

The event included a guided tour of the school’s state-of-the-art facilities and saw the school’s leadership, founding families, and community members discuss the exciting future ahead for students of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Nabil Al Kindi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai South Properties, Mohsen Ahmad, Chief Executive Office of Logistics District – Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Shamma Al Manouri, Director of Permits at KHDA, Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, and Zafar Raja, Group Chief Operating Officer of GEMS Education.

Facilities at GEMS Founders School – Dubai South include spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art labs for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), fully equipped food tech and ICT labs, art and music rooms, dedicated classrooms for language and Islamic studies, and an indoor play area for Foundation Stage.

Sporting provisions include a 25-metre competition-standard swimming pool, a football pitch, tennis and padel courts, multi-purpose sports halls for basketball, netball, badminton, and gymnastics, as well as ample outdoor green spaces. Collectively, these ensure a comprehensive range of athletic opportunities for students.

GEMS Founders School – Dubai South is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through a forward-thinking approach to education. The school offers a curriculum that combines academic rigour with innovative programmes covering STEAM subjects as well as logistics and supply chain, in line with the key industries of Dubai South. Also offered are numerous co-curricular activities, alongside comprehensive professional development for teachers and staff.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

