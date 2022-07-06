Students achieve average pass rate of 97%, average point score of 35.2

One student is in top-performing 1% in the world with perfect score of 45

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) have recorded outstanding results in their exams, once more performing significantly above international averages and securing admission to the world’s top universities.

A total of 534 Grade 12/Year 13 students from seven GEMS schools sat the IB Diploma, achieving an average point score of 35.2, compared to the international average of 33 in 2021, with a pass rate of 97 per cent – significantly above the world average of 89 per cent.

One GEMS student, Kushal Sodum of GEMS Modern Academy, achieved the highest possible point score of 45 and will be heading to the University of Michigan in the US to study Mechanical Engineering.

He said: “It feels crazy. I never expected this in my wildest dreams. You can’t expect something like this, you can only hope for it. University is a big step and change of pace. I’m excited and a little bit nervous, being so far from home, but it’s going to be a good challenge. I joined GEMS Modern Academy in second grade and it’s like a second home, so it’s going to be hard leaving, but that’s life!”

Other standout results from across the GEMS network included GEMS Modern Academy with an average score of 36.1, GEMS Wellington International School with 35.9 and GEMS Dubai American Academy with 35.4.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “This has truly been the ‘batch of stoics’ and we’ve been amazed at their resilience and ability to stay calm and work around any situation they faced. We are so proud of every single one of them, as they have all been such troopers. There are so many heartening stories to share, and on behalf of our entire school community I extend our congratulations to all our future positive changemakers.

“A big shout out, too, to our DP Coordinator and Supervisor, who helped students navigate the process and, along with our teachers, motivated students and kept their morale high. Their role needs to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

Kavita Bedi, IBDP Coordinator, GEMS Wellington International School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and would like to congratulate them on their brilliant IB exam results. Our students have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and their results are testament to the effort, perseverance and resilience displayed by each student throughout their IB journey.

“This exam series has been a great opportunity for the students to demonstrate the amazing things they are capable of, and it is wonderful to see their hard work rewarded. We congratulate the Class of 2022 on their fantastic achievements and wish them continued success as they move on to university and beyond.”

Tammy Jochinke, High School Principal, GEMS Dubai American Academy, said: “We could not be prouder of our students, who faced uncertainty in the midst of the pandemic and never faltered in their determination to succeed in their courses. They took this challenge head on and remained flexible and positive. Our IB learners have made us proud year on year, and we wish this cohort the very best as they embark on their future endeavours.”

This year’s results will once again enable GEMS students to go on to study at some of the very best institutions in the world. These include Stanford University, Tufts University, University of Michigan, Imperial College London, London School of Economics, University of Warwick, University College London, University of Toronto, University of Amsterdam and many more.

The seven GEMS schools offering the IB include GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, and GEMS Modern Academy.

