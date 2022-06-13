Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Geidea, the largest fintech company in Saudi Arabia by market share, won the ‘Best Payment Experience Award’ and ‘Digital Leader Award’ attributed to Abdullah Al Othman, Founder and Chairman of Geidea during the Seamless Middle East awards ceremony 2022.

The award was given in recognition of Geidea’s transformation from a local fintech startup into one of the largest payments service suppliers in Saudi Arabia, it’s continuous innovation to realizing the future of payment technologies across Middle East and North Africa and enhancing the consumer payment experience with cutting-edge solutions.

Geidea was a diamond sponsor and among the main participants at this year’s Seamless Middle East which took place in Dubai. The event welcomed over 10,000 global attendees, 300+ speakers and hundreds of inspiring industry experts and brands showcasing the latest innovations and technologies across the payments and fintech ecosystem.

Abdullah Al Othman, Founder and Chairman of Geidea, said: “These awards are a testament to the confidence our partners continue to put in our products and solutions. We will continue to leverage partnerships, adopt new technologies and use our expertise within the digital ecosystem to provide best-in-class payment solutions as merchants and SMEs across MENA focus on streamlining their operations through safe, secure and seamless payments.”

Senior leaders from Geidea participated in a series of speaking panels at the event – including Abdullah Al Othman, Founder and Chairman, Renier Lemmens, Group CEO, Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager for GCC, Ahmed Nader, Egypt Country Manager and Stephan Schulze, Chief Product Officer – who discussed the evolution of the payment ecosystem and the fintech sector across MENA.

During the event, Geidea showcased its latest technologies, innovative payment solutions and wide range of products for visitors and stakeholders to experience.

As a contributor to the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective to support SMEs and increase digital transactions in the country, Geidea, through its cutting-edge technologies, is providing SMEs and merchants a complete suite of payment, ecommerce and business management tools to help them grow and scale.

Geidea is a leading and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded locally in Saudi Arabia in 2008 by entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, Geidea’s mission is to empower merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business. The company believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. Based in Riyadh, Geidea has more than 1000 employees, 150,000 merchants, and provides support to more than 700,000 payment terminals and ATMs networks within the Kingdom and capturing 75% market share in the sector. The company is rapidly expanding branches in several locations across the GCC, including UAE and Egypt, with an eye to further locations in 2022.

