Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Geidea, a leading provider of digital payment solutions in the Middle East, is set to launch its innovative SoftPos service in Egypt, following a successful two-year rollout in Saudi Arabia and later in the UAE. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Geidea’s strategy to drive digital transformation in the region, offering merchants and consumers an advanced, secure, and seamless payment experience.

Since its launch in Saudi Arabia, Geidea has revolutionized the payment landscape by becoming the first company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to introduce SoftPos solutions. This technology enables merchants to accept payments via smartphones, eliminating the need for traditional point-of-sale (POS) devices. SoftPos, which meets MPOC and CPOC standards, allows businesses of all sizes to process secure contactless payments directly from smartphones, significantly improving payment efficiency and accessibility.

Geidea’s SoftPos service quickly gained traction in Saudi Arabia, building a robust network of thousands of merchants across the Kingdom. The service’s success in Saudi Arabia and the UAE has paved the way for its upcoming launch in Egypt, where the company aims to empower merchants with advanced payment solutions that enhance business operations and provide consumers with more convenient ways to pay.

Geidea’s SoftPos solution is part of the company’s broader strategy to introduce innovative payment technologies that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. With a focus on security, the company ensures that all transactions are processed in compliance with the highest international standards for data protection and financial transaction safety. This aligns with Geidea’s mission to provide a seamless, secure, and future-proof payment experience for merchants and consumers.

As a key player in the Middle East’s digital payments sector, Geidea has become the market leader in Saudi Arabia and is poised for further growth in regional markets such as Egypt and the UAE. The company’s innovative solutions are helping to drive the digital economy forward by offering new ways for businesses to manage payments, while enhancing the consumer experience in an increasingly cashless world.