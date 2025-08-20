Dubai, UAE – Geespace, the aerospace arm of Geely Holding, has successfully launched 11 new satellites into low Earth orbit, to form the fourth orbital plane of the Geely Future Mobility Constellation, also known as GEESATCOM. The satellites, launched on August 9, bring the total number of its operational satellites to 41.

The satellites are now part of a growing network transforming the automotive experience by delivering ultra-precise positioning, reliable data links, and robust communication tailored for the automotive industry.

GEESATCOM strengthens Geely’s vision of creating an integrated space-earth mobility ecosystem that will boost autonomous driving and connected vehicle experiences. When it completes Phase One by end-2025, Geespace aims to serve over 200 million users globally with a network of 72 satellites to ensure global real-time coverage, including the infrastructure to support autonomous driving, urban air mobility, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This includes vehicles to vehicles (V2V) and vehicles to infrastructure (V2I), and real-time data exchange critical for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous driving.

Satellite network built for smarter vehicles

In modern vehicles, especially those equipped for autonomous or advanced driver-assist systems, staying connected - and precisely located - is vital. This constellation isn’t just space hardware but the very backbone of seamless integration between the road and the cloud. Think centimetre-level GPS, real-time fleet tracking, and instant communication even in areas with poor traditional coverage.

The August 9 satellite launch follows three successful orbital deployments in 2022 and 2024, building the foundation for Geely’s satellite network.

In June 2022, nine GeeSAT-1 satellites were launched, introducing centimetre-level accuracy positioning and involvement in vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. They also marked China’s first modular, high-resilience, mass-produced low-orbit satellites.

In February 2024, a second orbital plane of 11 satellites brought enhanced remote sensing and navigation capabilities to vehicles like the Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 007, and Geely Galaxy E8.

In September 2024, a third launch of 10 satellites expanded the system to 30, achieving 24/7 coverage for nearly 90% of the globe, and officially enabling global vehicle connectivity via satellite.

For Geely customers, this means more than just technical capability: it means genuinely enhancing everyday driving. Owners will benefit from ultra-precise navigation in remote areas, faster and more reliable over-the-air updates, uninterrupted infotainment streaming, and robust emergency connectivity even where cellular networks fail.

In layman’s terms, this means:

Your car can navigate off-grid with pinpoint accuracy, thanks to centimetre-level GPS.

Vehicle systems can communicate seamlessly - even in remote areas - through satellite IoT, not just cellular or Wi-Fi.

Tools like real-time mapping, remote diagnostics, and advanced driver assistance get a big boost in reliability.

Why it matters

GEESATCOM looks beyond mere connectivity to creating a seamless, always-connected experience for drivers and passengers. Besides autonomous driving enabled by high-precision positioning that allows vehicles to navigate complex environments with accuracy, the satellite network will also boost fleet management. Real-time data exchange enables efficient fleet operations, from logistics to ride-hailing services. It will also aid emergency response work through reliable connectivity in remote and disaster-stricken areas, enhancing safety and response times.

This satellite initiative dovetails with Geely’s strong commitment to technological innovation. In the first half of 2024, the company increased its R&D investment by almost 18% to RMB 7 billion, supporting its “Smart Geely 2025” strategy and intelligent electrification roadmap. This level of investment highlights how deeply Geely is integrating advanced connectivity into its vehicle platforms to deliver a smarter, safer experience for drivers.

As an official partner of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, Geely is emphasising the practical applications of its satellite technology. High-precision positioning and satellite communication are being used to manage event vehicles, ensuring seamless fleet operations and setting new standards for transportation at international events.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products. Today, AGMC offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates several brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. In 2024, Geely Auto announced breakthrough annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge YoY and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 13 consecutive years.