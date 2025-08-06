Dubai, UAE – AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, are celebrating a historic achievement, as global cumulative sales of the Geely Emgrand crossed four million units in June 2025. This significant achievement highlights its enduring popularity, exceptional quality, and strong market trust across diverse regions.

Since its 2009 debut, the Geely Emgrand has distinguished itself through sophisticated design, innovative technology, and dependable performance. Engineered to address evolving global consumer demands, the Emgrand successfully balances affordability with premium features, establishing its position as a leading contender in the competitive sedan segment.

Geely Emgrand has demonstrated robust sales performance across more than 25 countries and regions, with particularly impressive results in the Middle East market. The best performing Chinese sedan in the UAE, Geely Emgrand is rated No 1 in the C-class sedan segment having achieved 12% market share. In May 2025, the four millionth Geely Emgrand rolled off the production line of the Zhejiang Huzhou Changxing manufacturing facility, marking a pivotal moment in Geely’s automotive journey.

A stylish, city-ready sedan that blends youthful energy with refined urban elegance, Geely Emgrand is powered by a 1.5L direct injection engine and a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission. It delivers 121 hp and 152 Nm of torque, while maintaining a fuel-efficient 6.4L/100km. Built on Geely’s advanced BMA platform, the Emgrand ensures a smooth, stable drive with features like Hill Start Assist, Electronic Parking Brake, Traction Control, and a full brake priority system. A luxurious driving experience awaits inside with 12.3” HD infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, zero-pressure PVC leather seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Available in six sleek colours, from Sky Gray to Blue, the Emgrand combines performance, safety, and serenity.

Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group said: “The Geely Emgrand reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value, with automotives that excel in driving dynamics, intelligence, safety and design accessibility. This four-million-unit milestone reflects the trust and appreciation of our customer base in the UAE and worldwide. We are proud of having contributed to this incredible achievement and inspired to continue delivering excellence to our customers and partners.”

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products. Today, AGMC offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates several brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. In 2024, Geely Auto announced breakthrough annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge YoY and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 13 consecutive years.