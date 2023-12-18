Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Géant, part of GMG, a retail giant known for its commitment to excellence and ease, is all set for its debut in Sharjah with the grand opening of its hypermarket at Sahara Centre on 15 December 2023. The 53rd store of GMG’s Everyday Goods – Retail division marks a significant step for the brand, bringing seamless shopping experiences that combine quality, affordability, and convenience.

As the first Géant hypermarket in Sharjah, the store strategically positions itself to cater to the diverse needs of families and residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

The grand opening is poised to be one mad celebration across 30 days, featuring unbeatable offers, starting from a flat 75% discount on a wide selection of items, engaging activities, providing shoppers with exciting experiences, and fun prizes, ensuring unforgettable moments.

With a commitment to delivering unbeatable value, Géant promises the best prices, making it a preferred destination for the weekly shopping needs of all neighbourhood communities and visitors. The hypermarket offers a comprehensive shopping experience with all essentials available under one roof, from food to non-food items. Unique concepts, such as ready meals, a dining area offering cuisines from around the world and a coffee shop, add to the convenience and diversity of the shopping experience.

Freshness takes centre stage at the new hypermarket, with complete serve-over stations delivering variety in fresh and affordable food options. Innovative in-store concepts include "La Cantine" for hot and cold meals from across the globe and "Le Café by Géant," opening early 2024, the first-ever coffee shop with a signature Géant experience.

Conveniently located in the basement of Sahara Centre, Géant hypermarket provides direct access to dedicated parking, ensuring accessibility and ease for shoppers.

Marc Laurent, President Retail - Everyday Goods at GMG, expressed the significance of Géant’s community-centric approach, stating, "Bustling residential areas like Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Mamzar deserve a neighbourhood hypermarket that ticks all the boxes. From our commitment to affordability and value, focus on fresh and sustainable produce, abundance of choice and quality, our new hypermarket will be an integral part of the busy and active lifestyle of families and individuals in the vicinity. This new store aligns seamlessly with our promise: Everyday serving lives with good food that is encapsulated in our tagline "Just for you."

Collaborating with renowned partners, Géant brings a diverse product range to its latest hypermarket, including Supercare pharmacy, Tornado electronics, and a Red Tag clothing store as shop-in-shop concepts.

Géant is ready to offer a world of quality, affordability, and convenience, making it a key player in Sharjah's retail landscape.

About Géant Hypermarket

Géant is a chain of express stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets part of the renowned French retailing giant, Groupe Casino, with an annual turnover in excess of over 30 billion euros. In the UAE, Géant is spearheaded by the regional retail conglomerate, GMG’s Everyday Goods division.



There are currently twenty five Géant supermarkets across the UAE led by their flagship hypermarket at Dubai Hills Mall.



In addition, Géant continues its partnership with ADNOC to strategically place Géant Express stores within their portfolio of petrol forecourts, delivering quality and convenience to even more locations.



Every Géant store aims to bring together residential and commercial communities by promoting a positive and cohesive lifestyle through the finest food retail concepts and an engaging in-store shopping experience.