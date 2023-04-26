Majarra, a leading online Arabic content platform, has announced a partnership agreement with General Electric (NYSE:GE) to join Majarra's “Renaissance Partners Program.” The Program enables institutions and businesses to play an active role in increasing access to the world of Arabic language knowledge, nurturing the youth of tomorrow. By providing free subscriptions to Majarra, GE is supporting the professional and personal development of the next generation of leaders in the region.

GE, which operates in critical industries including aviation, energy, renewable energy, and digital technology, will provide 200 free subscriptions for young people to access Majarra's platforms which include Arabic language content from Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, Nafseyati, and Stanford Social Innovation. In turn, Majarra will match this by providing another 200 subscriptions for Arab youth.

Commenting on this partnership, Rania Rostom, Global Head of Marketing & Communications at GE said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Majarra through the Renaissance Partners Program, as we believe it is essential to empower young people by equipping them with knowledge around the skills of the future and keeping them abreast of new business and technology trends, so they can adapt to ever-changing, competitive labor market requirements. Majarra's global platforms, distinguished by a wide variety of high-quality, expert material, make this possible.”

Dia Haykal, Director of Brand and Partnership at Majarra also commented, stating, “We are pleased that GE has joined the Renaissance Partners Program as it will help support youth engagement and collaboration to hone the skills and competencies through access to Majarra's high-quality content. This partnership also supports our efforts to disseminate reliable, specialized Arabic content and provide young people with the best Arabic content on the internet, while removing any financial barriers to knowledge for them".

Majarra is working through the Renaissance Partners Program to enhance communication with private and public businesses and institutions, in order to benefit from their capabilities to help young people aspiring to broaden their experiences and skills through useful and high-quality content in personal and professional development.

For more information, please visit: majarra.com