Dubai, UAE: GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with diverse health and humanitarian organizations in the UAE to launch a first-of-its-kind mobile cardiac catheterization lab in the Middle East aimed at providing vital and timely assistance to heart patients in need.

The state-of-the-art self-contained mobile Cath Lab unit will enhance patient access to high quality cardiac care through free of cost diagnostic and minimally invasive tests and procedures for patients in underserved areas of the country.

With more than half of UAE residents being affected by heart disease during their lifetime, the fully-equipped lab will be pivotal in reducing the significant health burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and non-communicable diseases (NCD) in line with the UAE’s strategic national development priorities.

GE Healthcare has partnered with the Dar Al Ber Society, an organization that aims to establish a culture of volunteering and humanitarian work in the fields of health, education and environment, and the Emirates Resuscitation Council, an organization striving to improve cardiovascular health through education, research and quality patient care. The partnership underscores the power of multi-sectoral collaboration and social responsibility in addressing the nation’s critical healthcare needs.

GE HealthCare signed the MoU with its partners in the presence of HE Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Managing Director, and CEO of Dar Al Ber Society, HE Yousef Al-Yateem, Assistant CEO of the Zakat and Community Development Sector, and Dr. Adel Al-Shamry Alajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of Emirates Doctors and the CEO of the Emirates Resuscitation Council.

Under the partnership, a similar Cath Lab unit will be rolled out in Egypt, Morocco, and Jordan during the second phase of the initiative.

A growing global health crisis, cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the Middle East and North Africa region, responsible for more than one third of all deaths, or 1.4 million people every year. Studies have shown that symptoms in patients in the UAE often occur a decade earlier than their counterparts in other developed nations, underscoring the urgent need for advancing preventive action and saving lives in areas with limited access to cardiac treatment.

Ehab Zawaideh, General Manager for the Middle East, GE HealthCare, said: “Time is of the essence for treating several types of cardiac conditions. In areas where patients lack access to specialized care and hospitals, a state-of-the-art Cath Lab unit plays a key role in providing timely diagnoses and expert life-saving treatments closer to home. The launch of the region’s first mobile Cath Lab unit, in partnership with some of the leading humanitarian organizations in the UAE, reflects our shared vision of helping patients in the UAE win their battles against cardiovascular disease through advanced diagnostic solutions and quality treatment. We look forward to extending our support to improve the healthcare landscape of the broader Middle East and significantly reduce CVD-related mortality rates in the region.”

HE Dr. Adel Al-Shamry Alajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of Emirates Doctors and the CEO of the Emirates Resuscitation Council., said: “As we continue to drive efforts to reduce the burden on patients impacted by long waiting times, financial costs, and hospital stays, the mobile Cath Lab unit equipped with cutting-edge imaging solutions, will deliver significant benefits through emergency and elective procedures performed round the clock. Apart from the advanced imaging solutions provided by GE HealthCare, the mobile Cath Lab will also offer the expertise of an experienced team of cardiologists, interventional surgeons, Cath nurses and other supporting specialists.”

Introduced as part of GE HealthCare’s CSR initiatives, the mobile Cath Lab reinforces the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare access and equity as it strives to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, therapy, and monitoring. We are an $18 billion business with 51,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

