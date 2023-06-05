Cairo, Egypt: GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, is reinforcing its commitment to build a healthier future for the people of Egypt and deliver sophisticated tools to enable better patient care through its participation at the Africa Health ExCon, held from June 7 – 9 at the capital city in Cairo.

GE HealthCare’s participation at the largest annual medical exhibition and conference in Africa is in line with its commitment to support Egypt’s vision of delivering an integrated, accessible, high quality, and universal healthcare system to all citizens. Under the country’s Vision 2030, Egypt aims to bring greater access and higher-quality care to all segments of society and become a leader in the field of healthcare services and research in the Arab world and Africa.

At Africa Health ExCon, GE HealthCare will showcase its medical devices and sophisticated diagnostics and other solutions that are critical to the future of medicine. The company will also use the platform to develop meaningful connections and network with healthcare decisionmakers and stakeholders across Egypt and Africa.

Mohamed Haroun, General Manager, GE Healthcare North East Africa said: “As a company driven by a mission to create a world where healthcare has no limits, GE HealthCare is committed to delivering its innovations in the healthcare sector to Egypt and support healthcare professionals to deliver high-quality care in communities across the country. By leveraging digitalization and automation at scale and in line with the patient-focused goals of the Ministry of Health, our goal is to make efficient and personalized precision health accessible and a reality in Egypt. Our participation at Africa Health ExCon will allow us to explore new opportunities in the nation’s healthcare market and deliver comprehensive solutions to address the healthcare needs of the people in the region.”

Through groundbreaking medical technology, intelligent devices, and care solutions, GE HealthCare has been aligning its activities with Egypt’s Ministry of Health to shape a new age in patient care in the north African nation. As a long-term, strategic partner of the country’s health sector, the company has more than 15,000 healthcare technologies installed across Egypt that are delivering better health to more people, including in rural areas.

Earlier this year at the 2023 Arab Health exhibition and conference, GE HealthCare and ‘eHealth’, Egypt’s national health cloud operator, signed a cloud hosting agreement to explore the applications of its Edison ecosystem to offer critical insights and facilitate the screening, early detection, and diagnosis of prostate cancer patients. The collaboration, following a government-led campaign to boost prostate cancer screening, will facilitate the delivery of critical insights at the point of care for faster decision-making and smoother workflows.

GE HealthCare’s collaboration in 2021 with Europe’s top cancer hospital, Gustave Roussy, to create rapid diagnosis clinics for breast cancer in Egypt also came into fruition following the launch of the Women’s Health Initiative by the country’s President. The program, launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Health, aims to improve early detection of breast cancer, hypertension, diabetes, osteoporosis, and heart disease and targets nearly 30 million women across the country.

These one-stop clinics are increasing access and quality of healthcare to Egyptians in both urban and rural areas and the new multi-partner, multifaceted approach is helping deliver better care more efficiently as the burden of disease and patient population grows. Apart from providing a range of mammography systems to enhance healthcare at the one-stop clinics, GE HealthCare is also developing a series of workflows and patient handling protocols for various screening procedures at these clinics.

