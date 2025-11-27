Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions, served as key sponsor of the 6th edition of the Middle East Low Code No Code Summit held on November 26th in Dubai.

The Company leveraged the one-day Summit, which brought together leading technology innovators in the low-code no-code space to showcase its innovative approach to enterprise digital transformation, sharing its unique perspective on how low-code no-code technology is supporting large-scale enterprise modernization for UAE clients across government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and insurance.

“The trend we’re seeing and it’s only accelerating is that low-code no-code technology has moved from ‘buzzword’ to ‘backbone,’ with businesses ignoring this powerful enabling technology at their peril,” said Waleed Alawadi, Head of Digital Transformation at GCG Enterprise Solutions.

Alawadi featured prominently at the event, participating in an insightful panel discussion, which explored the convergence of generative AI, cloud platforms, and low-code no-code development. The vibrant session also looked at how these platforms are evolving into full-fledged innovation ecosystems shaping the future of software development and enterprise cloud adoption.

“Low-code no-code has become absolutely foundational. Today, the conversation is no longer about the technology alone, but about how it converges with generative AI to reshape the way organizations build, innovate, and scale. Our clients are asking for digital transformation solutions that are not only comprehensive, but also fast, secure, and seamless, so they can keep pace with the breakneck evolution of their technological ecosystems. Simply put, the intersection of low-code no-code and AI is the way forward for us to turn strategy into real, scalable solutions for our clients,” said Alawadi.

The Summit served as a springboard for technology thought leaders to share best practices and set the direction for how UAE businesses can meet the ambitious national agenda to stay at the cutting edge of digital infrastructure.

Elaborating on the outcome of the event, as well as GCG Enterprise Solutions’ role and participation, Alawadi stated, “This Summit has enabled our industry to not only showcase our capabilities, but also to come together and shape our future. It’s about sharing knowledge to support a national movement that keeps the UAE at the cutting edge of technology-led modernization.”

About GCG Enterprise Solutions

GCG Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions, which benefit its clients’ businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.

