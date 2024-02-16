Dubai, UAE: In the dynamic evolution of the Middle East's Hospitality, Restaurants, and Catering (HORECA) market, transformative trends have emerged, notably accelerated by the seismic impact of COVID-19. This period has witnessed a remarkable 112% surge in online food delivery, reshaping the traditional dining landscape and contributing to a decline in full-service restaurants since 2012. Kiri, a prominent fromagerie brand, stands out as astute observers of gastronomic trends within the HORECA space.Kiri's Specialized Line for Professional Kitchens, Kiri Professional, shines with unparalleled versatility, seamlessly adapting to dynamic culinary shifts and emerging as a crucial player in the ever-evolving culinary world.



Trendspotting with Kiri: A Culinary Odyssey:

Ghost Kitchen Revolution: Amid the revolutionary rise of ghost kitchens in the Middle East, a paradigm shift in the culinary landscape is underway. Specialized F&B brands are now at the forefront, tasked with providing streamlined solutions for culinary operations to meet the surging demand. In this digital dining landscape, chefs navigate with finesse and precision to adapt to the evolving dynamics.

Seasonal Menus and Cultural Diversity: Seasonal menus reflecting the region's rich culinary tapestry. Chefs are leveraging the seasonal bounty to craft dishes that resonate with the Middle Eastern palate. Brands offering products that seamlessly blend with diverse flavor profiles are increasingly finding their place on the kitchen countertops of these innovative kitchens.

Technology Integration for Culinary Precision: The seamless integration of technology is paramount for achieving culinary precision, extending beyond consumer-facing apps to revolutionize kitchen processes. Automated cooking stations and intelligent inventory management systems have become instrumental in enhancing efficiency. In professional kitchens, F&B products that can adeptly stand the test of technological advances and contribute to increased operational efficiency are poised to be the preferred choice.

Sustainability as a Culinary Guiding Principle: With heightened environmental consciousness, sustainability becomes a guiding principle in Middle East HORECA, influencing sourcing and dining practices. Concepts like zero-waste menus and farm-to-table are now becoming popular.

Supermarkets Redefining Culinary Convenience: Middle Eastern supermarkets are undergoing a transformation to redefine culinary convenience, responding adeptly to the demand for small menus and ready-to-eat options. This strategic alignment caters to the fast-paced lifestyles of modern shoppers. F&B products that seamlessly integrate into these quick bites enjoy an added advantage in meeting the evolving needs of the market.

Gourmet Meal Boxes: In the midst of a culinary revolution, gourmet meal boxes are gaining significant popularity, providing Middle Eastern consumers with the convenience of curated ingredients and recipes delivered right to their doorsteps. As hyper-productive individuals increasingly seek healthy and easy food solutions, many chefs have entered this space. F&B products that can be seamlessly incorporated into healthy and quick recipes enjoy a distinct advantage in this evolving culinary landscape.

Chef Heyam, the Executive Chef at Bel Groupe, the parent company of Kiri, highlights -

“As executive chef, my role involves educating fellow chefs on the seamless incorporation of Kiri Professional products into their kitchens, showcasing its versatility across various culinary creations. We observe frequent inquiries around enhancing kitchen efficiency, and it thrills me to be able to offer solutions through our products that are able to do exactly that.

One of the key features of our product is its quick baking time, making it an indispensable asset—especially with our ghost kitchen partnerships where speed is paramount. Extensively used in crafting go-to sandwiches and salads commonly found in supermarkets, Kiri Professional's products seamlessly blend into a wide range of recipes relevant to the GCC region. From expediting mixing to effortlessly syncing with automated gadgets, Kiri stands as the preferred choice for esteemed patisseries. In adapting to evolving trends, Kiri Professional transcends being just a product; it transforms into a culinary ally, embodying speed, quality, and versatility on every plate."



About Bel Middle East:

Bel Middle East is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes Kiri®, La Vache Qui rit®, Babybel®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.6 billion in 2022.

Website: https://www.groupe-bel.com/en/



