GCC Exchange, a fast-growing exchange house in the UAE, brings an exciting promotion for the Filipino community, in partnership with Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). The promotion targets to reward Filipinos who send money to the Philippines during this festive season, from 1st December 2023 to 31st January 2024. The more transfers customers make, the more likely they are to win. The lucky winners will receive prizes like E-scooters and Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphones.

All cash payout transactions and bank transfers made to any bank in the Philippines through the GCC Exchange mobile app and web portal are eligible to enter the lucky draws.

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange, said, "We are glad to introduce this promotion as a token of appreciation for the Filipino community. Over the years, our loyal Filipino customers have made a substantial contribution towards making GCC Exchange one of the leading exchange houses in the UAE. At GCC Exchange, we understand the importance of providing value and creating impactful experiences for our customers. This promotion is our way of thanking them for preferring GCC Exchange as their go-to remittance brand."

Key highlights of the promotion:

Promo period: 1st December 2023 to 31st January 2024

Eligible transactions: All cash payout and bank transfers made to any bank in the Philippines through the GCC Exchange mobile app and web portal are eligible to enter the lucky draws.

Prizes: 10 customers will win E-Scooters and 10 customers will win Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphones in the two lucky draws.

Lucky draw:

To increase customers’ chances of winning, GCC Exchange will conduct two draws:

1st draw: 3rd January 2024 — 10 Samsung Galaxy smartphones*

2nd draw: 5th February 2024 — 10 E-Scooters**

* The customer must do a minimum of 2 transactions in 30 days (1st Dec 2023 to 31st Dec 2023) to be eligible to win the Samsung Galaxy A14.

** The customer must do a minimum of 5 transactions in 60 days (1st Dec 2023 to 31st Jan 2024) to be eligible to win the E-Scooter.

“We are excited about this promotion for the Filipino expats in the UAE," said Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange. "Their loyalty strengthens our brand and supports our daily endeavors in growing our audience. This promotion is an effort to acknowledge the Filipino community’s contribution to our brand. We are humbled to know that many have preferred GCC Exchange because of the quality of our service, security, speed, and affordability. For the trust they bestow on us, we bring this exclusive promotion. We thank our partner, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), for collaborating with us in this promotion and making it successful.”

About GCC Exchange:

GCC Exchange is an award-winning financial services brand founded in 2005 in the United Arab Emirates. The brand offers a full suite of innovative financial solutions in money transfer, foreign exchange, payroll solutions, and bill payments. The customer-centric ethos, constant innovation in products and processes, and the deployment of the latest technological advancements set GCC Exchange apart from its peers. The brand has been globally recognized and awarded for its customer service initiatives and business excellence.

For more information, visit https://www.gccexchange.com/filipino-promotion.